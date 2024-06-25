Medline earns top recognition for superior supply chain resiliency

Awarded diamond-level Resiliency Badge from Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative (HIRC)

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, announced today that it achieved the Diamond-level HIRC Resiliency Badge for distribution, a recognition of the company's relentless commitment to resiliency within the healthcare supply chain. Since 2018, Medline has invested nearly $3 billion through its Healthcare Resilience Initiative, a national capital expenditure campaign that has included new distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and information technology (IT) upgrades to support the long-term supply chain needs of healthcare providers.

HIRC, a non-profit consortium of healthcare leaders focused on improving the supply chain for medical products, spearheaded the Resiliency Badge Program and used an evidence-based assessment to evaluate supplier resiliency maturity.

"This badge is not just a recognition of Medline's dedication to supply chain excellence; it is a milestone that validates the entire organization's continuous efforts to ensure uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services. As we celebrate this achievement, we reaffirm our role as a leader in building a transparent and resilient supply chain that supports healthcare providers and patients alike," said Josh Wolfe, senior vice president of inventory management for Medline. "Together, with our partners, we are setting new standards for supply chain resiliency."

Evaluating resilience attributes across eight domains – Demand Planning, Inventory Management, Logistics, Supply Chain Visibility, Supplier Management, Risk Management & Contingency, Operational Health and Market – the robust assessment included a review of Medline's key performance indicators (KPIs), policies and procedures, survey responses, and interview insights.

"HIRC is pleased to celebrate Medline's high achievement of Diamond-level resiliency rating for their distribution business. Medline has exceeded the mark established by a cohort of 350 healthcare leaders across the provider-supplier spectrum. The depth and rigor of the evidence gathering is unparalleled. Resilient supply chains are the backbone of modern patient care. Today, Medline has proven its commitment and capabilities in resiliency," stated Jesse Schafer, executive director of HIRC.

Learn more about how Medline is building a resilient healthcare supply chain at www.medline.com/supply-chain/expertise.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 38,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

