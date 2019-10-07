Medline Industries, Inc. Announces CPAP Partnership with Bleep LLC

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and Bleep LLC., a leader in sleep apnea solutions, announced today they have partnered to co-brand and distribute the DreamPort® Sleep Solution, the smallest and lightest CPAP mask-solution in the world, to the hospital and post-acute care markets.

"Our partnership with Bleep strengthens Medline's portfolio of patient-centered solutions linked to improved outcomes," said Tim Finnigan, respiratory division president at Medline. "This particular CPAP solution simplifies care, improving efficiency and experience for the healthcare staff while enhancing consistency of care."

"We couldn't be more excited to work together with Medline to accomplish their goal of Advancing the Health of Healthcare," said Stuart Heatherington, Founder and CEO of Bleep. "We value Medline's commitment to customers, organizational strength and dedication to improving patient outcomes, and we look forward to our future growth together."

The patented DreamPort® Sleep Solution uses hypoallergenic medical grade adhesive strips to reduce the risk of leak and hold the DreamPorts in place under the nose for optimized comfort. They are easy to apply, do not leave marks on the face, fit every nose shape perfectly and don't constrict movement, enabling patients to sleep in any position.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 20,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com .

About Bleep LLC

Bleep is a sleep science company dedicated to providing those suffering from sleep apnea with a convenient and easy-to-use solution to help them get the sleep they need. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC, Bleep uses innovative technology and inspired PAP designs to create the most comfortable and effective sleep solutions on the market. Learn more about Bleep at www.bleepsleep.com/.

