Medline Launches Works of Heart Program to Recognize Healthcare Workers

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are roughly 18 million healthcare workers across the country . This sector is the largest employer in the United States with roles spanning across bedside clinician and aide, to activities coordinator, food service worker and environmental services tech.

Two Pink Exam Gloves Sparked a Movement

Medline's Works of Heart is a natural extension of the company's Pink Glove Dance campaign, which drew greater attention to the need for breast cancer awareness and detection. Over the years, the Pink Glove Dance videos have recognized the men and women on the front lines of care, and became a rallying cry to patients and families – we are here for you and you are not alone in this fight.

Now, Medline is celebrating the countless number of healthcare workers who fearlessly go the distance for those in their care by making the patient the center of everything they do.

"Healthcare is transforming at a dizzying pace for the care providers, who are asked to balance their patient needs amidst increasing operational demands," said Tim Abate, chief marketing officer, Medline. "The Works of Heart program looks to shine the light on the vital men and women who rise above the unknowns to improve healthcare one person at a time, no matter where they are in an organization and despite the growing challenges of the industry."

Through December 2020, individuals can visit the Works of Heart website to nominate a healthcare worker they have caught in the act of impact and tell the story of how their heroic acts, both big and small, are improving healthcare in a big way.

Visit www.medline.com/worksofheart to learn more about the program and to nominate a deserving healthcare worker.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 23,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

