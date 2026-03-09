Medline Awards Distribution Center of the Year and SAFE Awards

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN), the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, announced this week its Distribution Center of the Year and Safety, Awareness for Everyone (SAFE) Award recipients to its top-performing facilities. These awards are given to the top-performing Medline distribution centers in the United States across its four tiers of size, as determined by the sales volume distributed out of each facility.

Medline team members in Rialto, Calif. (left) who won a Distribution Center of the Year Award, and Medline team members in Katy, Texas (right), who won a SAFE Award.

Medline has been providing these awards to its highest-performing locations for more than 20 years. For the Distribution Center of the Year Award, each facility is graded using objective criteria across multiple categories, including safety, service, quality, cost and people. For the SAFE Awards, facilities are judged based on a scorecard that accounts for a variety of metrics, with the number of recordable safety incidents being the most influential.

Medline provides a resilient supply chain to get the right product to the right place at the right time at the lowest delivered cost. This work is made possible through a network of 45 distribution centers across the U.S.

Sean Halligan, executive vice president of supply chain said, "Medline's ability to provide next-day delivery to 95% of our U.S. customers is attributable to the dedication of our team members, who consistently strive to improve healthcare operations." He added, "These awards recognize our teams for their commitment to safety, diligent work, and ongoing efforts to meet the needs of healthcare providers across the nation."

He added, "Medline team members who work at these facilities take pride in knowing they are providing the highest-quality consistent, reliable and safe service to the company's healthcare customers."

Medline's distribution center in Richmond, Virginia has the distinction of winning both awards, which is rarely done. John Lemons, senior director of operations for Medline's Richmond distribution center, said, "This award means a lot to us because it reflects the choices our team makes every day which includes looking out for each other, speaking up, and doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Safety here isn't just a program; it's part of who we are. I'm incredibly proud of this team for creating a culture where everyone is accountable, respected, and committed to making sure we all go home safe. This recognition belongs to everyone in the building."

Nick Throckmorton, an inventory control lead at Medline's Richmond distribution center, said, "Working in inventory means I'm constantly moving throughout the distribution center every day. Being able to do that without worrying about my personal safety is something I truly appreciate and never take for granted."

2025 SAFE Award Recipients

Tier 1: Katy, Texas

Tier 2: Mebane, North Carolina

Tier 3: Richmond, Virginia

Tier 4: Lincolnton, North Carolina

2025 Distribution Center of the Year Award Recipients

Tier 1: Rialto, California

Tier 2: Southaven, Mississippi

Tier 3: Richmond, Virginia

Tier 4: Medley, Florida

