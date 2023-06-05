Medline optimizes leading Remedy Skin Care line

News provided by

Medline

05 Jun, 2023, 15:50 ET

Updated packaging, clinical educational enhancements help clinicians elevate patient care delivery

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, the market leader in skin care, today announced a re-packaging initiative for its Remedy Skin Care line as part of the company's commitment to making skin care more intuitive for clinicians. Attendees of this year's WOCNext conference will be able to learn more about the initiative from June 4June 7 at booth #1226.

Continue Reading
Medline holds over 50% of the skin care market share across acute care and post-acute care settings and has launched a re-packaging initiative for its leading Remedy Skin Care line. Enhancements include intuitive product labeling and improved color-coding on both ends of packaging to elevate patient care. Learn more at https://www.medline.com/skin-health/remedy-skin-care/.
Medline holds over 50% of the skin care market share across acute care and post-acute care settings and has launched a re-packaging initiative for its leading Remedy Skin Care line. Enhancements include intuitive product labeling and improved color-coding on both ends of packaging to elevate patient care. Learn more at https://www.medline.com/skin-health/remedy-skin-care/.

Medline holds over 50% of the skin care market share across acute care and post-acute care settings. Launched in 2004, Medline's Remedy Skin Care line has grown into a comprehensive system of products to help with every skin care need, including cleansing, moisturizing, protecting and treating. After pioneering a unique color-coding system that enhanced efficiency, Medline has continued to make updates to improve the skin care line. Leveraging feedback from nurses that highlighted the importance that packaging must be intuitive and stand out in a sea of products, the Remedy Skin Care line re-packaging features the following enhancements:

  • Intuitive product labeling to state the function and help nurses quickly find the most effective product. For example, to cleanse, moisturize, prevent, protect or treat.
  • Enhanced color-coding on both ends of packaging to help nurses quickly and confidently identify the purpose of the product, regardless of how it is stored. The color-coding aligns to product use:
    • Green products "cleanse" hair and skin
    • Purple products "moisturize," restoring hydration to dry skin
    • Blue products "prevent" infection by providing a silicone, protective barrier that prevents skin breakdown associated with incontinence
    • Orange products "protect" skin exposed to prolonged moisture
    • Red products "treat" skin with fungal infection
  • Updated education on packaging aligning with the new Coalition for At-Risk Skin's 21 consensus statements to clearly outline how to use the product line effectively. Supplementing the education directly on the packaging, the initiative is supported with online trainings and easily accessible color-coordinated resources such as posters and print outs.

Driving skin care innovation

Medline has maintained its position as a market leader in skin care for the last 17 years.

"As the leader in this product category for over a decade, it is our responsibility to listen to clinicians and think of new ways to help improve outcomes and make healthcare run better. This latest enhancement focuses on leveraging useful packaging and education to empower nurses and help them deliver high quality patient care," said Josh Kolof, director of product management, Advanced Skin Care, Medline. "Our commitment to clinical efficacy and expansive evaluation of our products sets us apart from other skin care lines."

Since 2004, the Medline Advanced Skin Care team has conducted over 25 clinical studies to gather evidence on Remedy Skin Care products to prove the products make a difference in clinical outcomes. Additionally, Medline has conducted multiple research studies with nurses to drive the product line's efficiency and ease of use. This unique combination of studies helped pave the way for important proactive updates to improve the skin care line and maintain premium products.

Learn more about the Remedy Skin Care line at https://www.medline.com/skin-health/remedy-skin-care/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,500+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Also from this source

Medline adds award-winning IDENTI medical sensing solutions to its supply chain portfolio

Chelsea Senior Living boosts staff development with leading healthcare education platform offered by Medline

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.