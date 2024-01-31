Medline signs strategic partnership with St. Luke's in Duluth, MN

Comprehensive healthcare provider to leverage Medline's supply chain experience across the continuum of care

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline – a leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions – has announced the signing of a five-year primary supplier vendor agreement with St. Luke's, headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

As St. Luke's primary supplier, Medline will provide its extensive portfolio of supplies and solutions to the St. Luke's acute and physician office locations -- including two hospitals, 3 regional centers, 40 primary and specialty clinics and three surgery centers -- in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

Through this partnership, St. Luke's will have the ability to monitor key metrics more easily, including item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline. 

"An essential part of continuously improving patient outcomes is reducing variation and increasing standardization in the cycle of care," said Andrea Scofield, Director of Materials Management at St. Luke's. "Our partnership with Medline allows us to tap more deeply into its supply chain capabilities and expertise across the continuum of care to find new ways to deliver quality care to our community."

"The Medline team understands the goals St. Luke's supply chain envisions in its future and we are able to utilize our supply chain optimization offerings to help St. Luke's achieve those goals," said Megan Schwellenbach, Vice President Corporate Sales at Medline. "We look forward to a creative and successful partnership supporting St. Luke's Health System and all communities they serve."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About St. Luke's 

St. Luke's is a nonprofit healthcare system based in Duluth, Minnesota, serving residents of northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin, and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The system includes two hospitals, more than 40 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care, medical goods, and three ambulatory surgery centers. St. Luke's has over 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 physicians and advanced practice clinicians. www.slhduluth.com

About Medline
Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 36,500+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at medline.com.

