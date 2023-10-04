Mednet Launches eConsent Functionality in Latest Release

News provided by

Mednet

04 Oct, 2023, 14:21 ET

Release Simplifies the Participant Consent Process by Enabling Electronic Informed Consent (eConsent) within iMednet's eClinical Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced its latest software release featuring electronic consent capabilities (eConsent) within the iMednet eClinical platform. The new eConsent module was designed to provide a simple, cost-effective, and compliant method to collect and store participant consent - to accommodate the needs of hybrid, virtual and decentralized clinical trials, as well as to support the quest for greater participant diversity. 

Built as a native tool, iMednet eConsent, is highly configurable and fully integrated with the iMednet EDC-centric platform and other premium modules for a seamless user experience. Electronic consent provides an accessible, participant-centric process that saves time and breaks down geographical barriers, enabling researchers to connect with potential participants from around the world. In addition, features such as embedded media help to enhance participant comprehension of specific study protocol, potential risks and benefits, and the consent process.

"As the use of electronic consent in clinical trials becomes increasingly necessary across all study types – we are thrilled to add this to our comprehensive toolset," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, Mednet. "I am particularly proud of how our team diligently listened to our customers and translated their needs to deliver the optimal combination of functionality, flexibility, and affordability."

With advances in medicine and technology changing the way clinical trials are designed and conducted, Mednet provides sponsors and CROs flexible, intuitive technologies to enable them to keep up with evolving industry requirements. The addition of eConsent significantly bolsters Mednet's ability to support studies ranging from small, early-stage studies to large, late-stage trials across all therapeutic areas.

To learn more about the latest Mednet release and the iMednet platform, contact us.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's comprehensive, EDC-centric eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for over 22 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

Contact: Jenny Erasmus, [email protected]

SOURCE Mednet

Also from this source

Mednet Launches DICOM Imaging Capabilities Within the iMednet eClinical Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.