Mednet Launches eConsent Functionality in Latest Release

Release Simplifies the Participant Consent Process by Enabling Electronic Informed Consent (eConsent) within iMednet's eClinical Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced its latest software release featuring electronic consent capabilities (eConsent) within the iMednet eClinical platform. The new eConsent module was designed to provide a simple, cost-effective, and compliant method to collect and store participant consent - to accommodate the needs of hybrid, virtual and decentralized clinical trials, as well as to support the quest for greater participant diversity.

Built as a native tool, iMednet eConsent, is highly configurable and fully integrated with the iMednet EDC-centric platform and other premium modules for a seamless user experience. Electronic consent provides an accessible, participant-centric process that saves time and breaks down geographical barriers, enabling researchers to connect with potential participants from around the world. In addition, features such as embedded media help to enhance participant comprehension of specific study protocol, potential risks and benefits, and the consent process.

"As the use of electronic consent in clinical trials becomes increasingly necessary across all study types – we are thrilled to add this to our comprehensive toolset," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, Mednet. "I am particularly proud of how our team diligently listened to our customers and translated their needs to deliver the optimal combination of functionality, flexibility, and affordability."

With advances in medicine and technology changing the way clinical trials are designed and conducted, Mednet provides sponsors and CROs flexible, intuitive technologies to enable them to keep up with evolving industry requirements. The addition of eConsent significantly bolsters Mednet's ability to support studies ranging from small, early-stage studies to large, late-stage trials across all therapeutic areas.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's comprehensive, EDC-centric eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for over 22 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

