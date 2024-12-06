Mednow and Integracare Inc. Partner to Enhance Home Healthcare for Aging Canadians

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mednow, Canada's premier digital health and pharmacy platform, and Integracare Inc., a market leader in private home healthcare services, are pleased to announce a partnership aimed at addressing one of Canada's most pressing healthcare challenges: supporting Seniors in aging safely and comfortably at home.

As Canada's population ages, the demand for personalized, high-quality home healthcare continues to grow. Managing medications effectively is one of the most critical factors in ensuring Seniors' health, safety, and quality of life. Together, Mednow and Integracare are combining their expertise to provide seamless support for Caregivers and Clients, empowering them with innovative solutions for medication management and home-based care.

"Medications play a pivotal role in aging well at home, yet their complexity and the need to coordinate with many providers can often lead to challenges such as missed doses, dangerous interactions, and frustration for patients, families, and caregivers," said David Marantz, CEO of Mednow. "Through this partnership with Integracare, we are delivering technology and services that help Caregivers and Clients manage these challenges efficiently. "



"Supporting seniors at home is about more than just medication—it's about creating a comprehensive, seamless care experience," says Maya Hamam, VP of Clinical Innovations at Mednow. "Our expert pharmacists and user-friendly technology will help Integracare manage medications and care in a way that's simple, effective, and efficient."

Integracare Clients will benefit from Mednow's digital pharmacy platform which offers:

Medication Adherence Support: Personalized reminders and refill management to ensure clients stay on track with their prescriptions.

Medication Optimization and Safety: Consultations with certified pharmacists to identify potential drug interactions and tailor treatments for better outcomes.

In-Home Physician Visits: Seamless integration of home-based doctor visits and healthcare services, including prescription renewals, injections, and general consultations.

Convenient Delivery: Fast and reliable delivery of medications and healthcare products directly to clients' homes.

Integracare brings over 30 years of experience delivering premium home care services in Toronto and Mississauga. Known for its compassionate care and focus on client dignity, Integracare's expert caregivers provide services ranging from Dementia and Palliative Care to Physiotherapy and Wound Care.

"Our mission has always been to deliver the highest quality care for our Clients while supporting the invaluable work of our Caregivers," said Lee Grunberg, CEO of Integracare. "By partnering with Mednow, we're able to enhance our ability to meet the needs of our Clients and provide innovative tools for our Caregivers and Care Managers, enabling them to deliver the best possible care for our Clients."



This partnership highlights the effectiveness of combining high-quality in-home care with cutting-edge digital pharmacy services. Together, Mednow and Integracare are setting a new standard for supporting aging Canadians in their homes—helping them maintain their independence, manage complex medical needs, and enjoy a better quality of life.



About Mednow

Mednow is a digital-first pharmacy platform designed to simplify the healthcare experience for Canadians. From prescription delivery to home doctor visits and healthcare products, Mednow integrates services into a seamless, patient-centric platform.

About Integracare

lntegracare provides a wide range of award-winning private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their Clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity. For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, 416.421.4243, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca

SOURCE Integracare Inc