MEDOME RELEASES SOLUTION TO END MISDIAGNOSIS IN PRIMARY CARE; WILL SAVE 100s OF THOUSANDS OF LIVES ANNUALLY

Medome is a first of its kind patented Advanced Health Intelligence ™ application for consumers based on its AI-First Primary Care model™ developed by physicians as a personal health adviser, guide, companion, and checker that helps consumers and caregivers show up to medical appointments prepared, informed, and ready to advocate for themselves or others, turning confusing healthcare experiences into ones they can actually navigate. Given that unprepared patients incur hundreds to thousands in preventable spending, which can lead to devastating personal financial consequences, Medome tackles a major problem that affects nearly everyone but has until now gotten scant attention. Our health system demands too much from doctors, which annually leads to 800,000 deadly, life-altering errors.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After losing his brother and then a close friend to diagnostic errors, then surviving one himself, Dr. Steven Charlap set out to prevent others from experiencing the same. His brother was a cardiologist who trusted the system that he'd been part of for decades. It missed his fatal disease. He died. A fellow physician suffered the same fate. Then Dr. Steven Charlap, the cardiologist's younger brother and a 35-year year physician himself at the time, faced his own misdiagnosis, and barely survived. Three doctors. Three misdiagnoses. Two dead.

According to Johns Hopkins, diagnostic errors kill nearly 400,000 Americans and permanently disable over 400,000 more every year. Over a million more just suffer. That's over 2,000 people per day. The healthcare system has done nothing about it. Neither has the government. Neither has the private sector. Dr. Charlap decided to change that. He spent five years at Stanford and Harvard developing Medome, the first tool designed to prevent misdiagnosis before it happens.

"Your doctor went into medicine to help people, but they are fighting a system that gives them 15 minutes and 2,300 patients. They are responsible for your symptoms; you are responsible for your story. Because your doctor is human, they might miss the pattern buried in a file from five years ago. Because Medome is not, we won't. Doctors are human. That's why there's Medome," said Dr. Charlap

WHAT MEDOME DOES

Before appointments: Consolidates and curates your complete medical history. Runs advanced risk and symptom assessments. Prepares questions for your doctor and a clinical note with possible diagnoses, proven to improve accuracy.

During appointments: Records the encounter. Delivers an on-the-spot second opinion. Flags discrepancies.

After appointments: Monitors for warning signs and signals. Ensures nothing gets missed.

Medome also integrates with wearables and any health data, including from LLMs, and through HealthSigns, its proprietary system that personalizes guidance based on your health archetype.

PROOF IT WORKS

Validated by 20,000+ users. Supported by Stanford, Harvard, NIH, and NHS. Already saving lives by catching what doctors missed.

"Doctors are human. They're overworked. They have fifteen minutes per patient," said Dr. Charlap. "They need help. Patients need protection. That's Medome." www.medome.ai"

Medome is available now at www.medome.ai

MEDIA CONTACT: Steven Charlap, MD | [email protected] | 617-319-6434

ABOUT MEDOME: New York-based health technology company founded by Dr. Steven Charlap and Paul Battle. Built-on five years of research at Stanford and Harvard. Medome is the first platform designed to prevent misdiagnosis by preparing patients and doctors before appointments, providing real-time second opinions, and safeguarding against mistakes. Medome has already been validated by 20,000+ users and supported by Stanford, Harvard, NIH, and NHS.

