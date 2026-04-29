MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Misrepresented Growth Outlook: Levi & Korsinsky

From Optimism to Disillusionment: How Investor Sentiment Shifted on MEDP

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides context on the evolution of investor sentiment surrounding Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) and a pending securities class action covering purchases between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026. Find out if you can recover your MEDP investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Medpace shares traded as high as $530.35 before falling 15.9% to $446.05 on February 10, 2026, an $84.30 per-share loss, after the company disclosed a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04x that shattered the 1.15x target management had promoted for months. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

The Early Optimism

For much of 2025, investor confidence in Medpace ran high. The company had reported Q3 revenue growth of 23.7% and record net bookings with a 1.20x book-to-bill ratio. Management repeatedly described cancellation rates as "well behaved" and characterized growth as "pretty broad-based," the lawsuit contends. Analysts maintained favorable coverage, and the stock reflected that conviction, climbing steadily through the fall.

The Growing Concerns

Beneath the optimistic surface, warning signs were reportedly building. The complaint alleges that the company's pre-backlog was increasingly concentrated in metabolic therapeutic areas, creating vulnerability to cancellation spikes in that single segment. Yet when analysts pressed on breadth and sustainability, management responses reinforced the narrative that upside was not isolated to a handful of studies. Investors who relied on these representations continued purchasing shares at prices the lawsuit alleges were artificially inflated.

The Breaking Point

On February 9, 2026, Medpace published Q4 2025 results that shattered the carefully constructed optimism. The 1.04x book-to-bill fell far short of the 1.15x projection. Backlog cancellations in both absolute and percentage terms were the highest in over a year. Baird Equity Research published a note titled "Expect Shares Under Pressure Tomorrow," and Truist lowered its price target, noting the sequential decline in book-to-bill and the increase in cancellations "came as a surprise to many investors."

The Sentiment Shift

The arc from confidence to disillusionment played out rapidly:

Q2 2025: Management described cancellations as "very well behaved" and projected a "reasonable chance" of reaching 1.15x book-to-bill

Management described cancellations as "very well behaved" and projected a "reasonable chance" of reaching 1.15x book-to-bill Q3 2025: Record bookings and a 1.20x ratio reinforced bullish expectations across the investor base

Record bookings and a 1.20x ratio reinforced bullish expectations across the investor base October 2025: Management stated cancellations were "not weak business" and reiterated the 1.15x target for Q4

Management stated cancellations were "not weak business" and reiterated the 1.15x target for Q4 February 2026: Actual Q4 ratio came in at 1.04x with the highest cancellations in over a year, triggering a 15.9% single-day decline

Actual Q4 ratio came in at 1.04x with the highest cancellations in over a year, triggering a 15.9% single-day decline Post-disclosure: Truist reiterated Hold and cut its target, noting "investor sentiment took a modest step back"

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When the gap between management's repeated assurances and actual results is this wide, shareholders deserve answers about what was known and when," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your MEDP losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 8, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: When did Medpace allegedly mislead investors?A: The class period runs from April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 9, 2026, causing a significant stock decline of 15.9%.

Q: How much did MEDP stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 15.9%, a decline of $84.30 per share, after the company disclosed a Q4 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04x versus the projected 1.15x and revealed that backlog cancellations were the highest in over a year. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do MEDP investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead?A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 8, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor New York, NY 10004 [email protected] Tel: (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP