MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Overstated Growth Projections: Levi & Korsinsky

Promise vs. Reality: The Medpace Performance Gap

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Medpace Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MEDP) promises and results. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

MEDP shares fell 15.9% on February 10, 2026, dropping from $530.35 to $446.05 after the company disclosed fourth quarter 2025 results that shattered the narrative management had built over nine months of earnings calls. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout 2025, Medpace's leadership projected confidence to Wall Street. On the April 22, 2025 earnings call, the company indicated that a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio in the second half of fiscal year 2025 was achievable. By July 22, 2025, the tone had escalated further. Management described cancellations as "very well behaved" and stated that awards recognized in the backlog were the highest in five quarters. On October 23, 2025, the company reaffirmed its trajectory, reporting a 1.20 book-to-bill for Q3 and characterizing the business environment as "pretty good," asserting that challenges were "driven by cancellations, not weak business."

The lawsuit contends these statements painted a picture of steady, broad-based momentum headed into Q4.

The Reality

On February 9, 2026, Medpace reported a Q4 net book-to-bill ratio of just 1.04. Backlog cancellations in absolute and percentage terms were the highest they had been in over a year. Cancellations skewed heavily toward the metabolic therapeutic area, the same segment management had touted as a growth driver.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Projected Q4 book-to-bill ratio: 1.15

Actual Q4 book-to-bill ratio: 1.04

Q3 cancellation characterization: "well behaved"

Q4 cancellation reality: highest in over a year

Stated revenue diversification: "pretty broad-based... not isolated to a handful of studies"

Actual cancellation concentration: skewed toward metabolic therapeutic area

Share price before disclosure: $530.35

Share price after disclosure: $446.05

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action claims Medpace's officers knew or recklessly disregarded that the therapeutic segments driving growth might not sustain performance through Q4. The complaint asserts that reassurances about diversification and cancellation behavior were materially misleading given the company's actual internal visibility into its backlog pipeline and pre-backlog award activity.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what Medpace projected and what it delivered raises serious questions about whether shareholders received the transparency they deserved." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your MEDP losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the MEDP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Medpace made materially false or misleading statements regarding its projected book-to-bill ratio, the behavior of backlog cancellations, and the breadth of its revenue diversification during the class period. When the true state was revealed on February 9, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Medpace allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026. During this time, management repeatedly projected a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio and described cancellations as well behaved, the complaint contends. The alleged fraud was revealed through the Q4 2025 earnings disclosure.

Q: What do MEDP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP