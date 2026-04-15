MEDP INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Medpace Holdings Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) common stock between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until June 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Medpace class action lawsuit. Captioned Durbin v. Medpace Holdings Inc., No. 26-cv-00346 (S.D. Ohio), the Medpace class action lawsuit charges Medpace as well as certain of Medpace's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Medpace class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-medpace-holdings-inc-class-action-lawsuit-medp.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Medpace is a clinical contract research organization (CRO) focused on providing scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

The Medpace class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Medpace consistently oversold Medpace's projected book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025; (ii) Medpace knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that cancellations have on Medpace's book-to-bill ratio; (iii) Medpace frequently claimed that the projection of a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025 was reasonable and achievable and that cancellations were not a sign of a weak business environment; (iv) Medpace reassured investors that Medpace was not concerned about the lack of diversity in its pre-backlog; and (v) Medpace management stated that, despite the uptick in metabolic growth, Medpace's upside was broad-based and not isolated to any handful of studies.

The Medpace class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 9, 2026, Medpace released fourth quarter 2025 earnings results revealing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below Medpace's guidance. On this news, the price of Medpace common stock fell nearly 16%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Medpace common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Medpace class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Medpace class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Medpace class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Medpace class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP