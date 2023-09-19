MedPro Systems Appoints Former Federal Prosecutor & Chief at the U.S. Attorney's Office Maureen Ruane as Director, Compliance Advisory Services

News provided by

MedPro Systems

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Strengthening MedPro's In-House Compliance Expertise for Building, Maintaining and Enhancing Effective Compliance Programs for the Life Sciences Industry That Can Best Withstand and Potentially Avoid Government Scrutiny

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Systems, the leading provider of commercial and compliance solutions for the life sciences industry, announces the appointment of Maureen Ruane as Director, Compliance Advisory Services. In her new role, Ruane will support organizations by providing tailored compliance program development, roadmap planning, policy development and more to help customers build efficient and effective compliance and transparency policies and programs with confidence.

Ruane joins the Compliance Advisory Services team with 30 years of legal, regulatory, and compliance experience, including serving as the first Chief of the Health Care & Government Fraud Unit at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, as Vice President & Head of U.S. Litigation in-house at Novartis, and as an equity partner and Chair of the Healthcare Litigation, Investigations & Compliance Group at Lowenstein Sandler LLC.

"We could not be more thrilled to have Maureen join us," said Terra Buckley, Vice President, Head of Compliance Advisory Services at MedPro Systems. "Her experience, solutions-oriented approach, and responsiveness to clients' needs will further expand our unparalleled compliance and transparency support for the industry."

Ruane's experience and accomplishments have been recognized by more than a dozen federal regulatory and law enforcement agencies, as well as numerous professional organizations, including The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, and New Jersey Super Lawyers.

Ruane holds a Doctor of Law Degree from Rutgers Law School, NJ, and a Bachelor of Arts in both Political Science and English from Rutgers College, New Brunswick, NJ.

"MedPro's unparalleled compliance expertise; its commitment to deliver top-notch services tailored to each individual customer's needs and budgets; and its direct and practical approach to providing regulatory guidance drew my strong interest to the role," Ruane shared. "MedPro is completely invested in its customers' success and being a true partner in every step of the journey. I look forward to being a member of such a customer-driven initiative and building value for all those we support."

Learn more about MedPro's Compliance Advisory Services here or by submitting a contact request.

About MedPro Systems

MedPro Systems is the Life Sciences industry's most trusted partner to support business and regulatory challenges.

MedPro's industry-leading software and services assist companies in meeting Aggregate Spend, DSCSA, PDMA, and Stark Law requirements through the premier MedProID platform and expert MedPro Compliance Advisory Services.

For more information, please visit MedProSystems.com.

SOURCE MedPro Systems

