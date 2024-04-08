MedPro Systems Unveils MedPro ComplianceReportingID International, the End-to-End Global Transparency Coverage Solution

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, MedPro Systems has observed transparency requirements growing increasingly more complex around the globe. During this time, the company listened to customers, learned about their experiences, and identified needs that weren't being met in the marketplace. With these insights, MedPro created a single, end-to-end solution for global transparency coverage that can serve businesses as they grow and change, in the U.S. and abroad.

With the launch of MedPro ComplianceReportingID International (MCR-I), customers can use a single login to gain immediate access to all the codes and laws for over 50 countries.

MedPro Systems CEO Greg Ungemach sees this launch as a way to better serve MedPro's customers. "Businesses already trust us to handle transparency in the U.S., which is the most complex country, with all its state and jurisdiction requirements. They rely on our expertise, our technology, and our incomparable service. Now, with the launch of MCR-International, we've expanded our capabilities to cover the entire world."

Leveraging superior tools, unmatched ease, and efficiency, and an in-house team with technical expertise and a deep understanding of the global laws and codes they are faced with, Scott McLean, MedPro Systems Director of Sales, says MedPro is now the undeniable best choice. "At MedPro, we strive to be a partner who makes our customers' jobs easy," said McLean. "Our global expansion capitalizes on the unbelievable market success of our transparency product in the U.S. We are now best of breed across the globe."

MedPro Systems: Global Access to Life-Sustaining Healthcare Innovations

MedPro Systems accelerates global access to life-sustaining healthcare innovations with the most integrated and comprehensive regulatory compliance offering in the marketplace. Established to address business needs with leading technology and incomparable service, MedPro is the single partner that startups and category leaders can trust through the necessary phases of their journey to launch a product. With the superior tools and real-world compliance expertise of a large corporation, and the nimble, proactive, and dedicated support of a niche boutique, MedPro is a full-service partner that Life Science companies rely on year after year.

