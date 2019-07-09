MedRhythms Adds Stroke Scientific Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, a Portland, Maine-based digital therapeutics company, today announced the addition of a Stroke Scientific Advisory Board. The company is developing digital therapeutics, which use sensors, software, and music to support gait rehabilitation in adults suffering from neurologic injuries or diseases. Neuroscience principles and clinical research into the efficacy of Rhythmic Auditory Stimulation underpin the science behind these interventions. The company's first product will be focused on addressing walking deficits in the post-stroke population.

MedRhythms is honored to welcome Dr. Lou Awad, Dr. Randi Black-Schaffer, and Dr. Magdy H. Selim to its Stroke Scientific Advisory Board. Each brings a unique skill set to the team and a history of significant research and contributions to the field of stroke care and rehabilitation.

Dr. Magdy H. Selim, M.D., Ph.D. Vascular Neurologist; Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School; Chief of the Division of Stroke & Cerebrovascular Disease, and Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Randi Black-Schaffer, M.D. Physiatrist specializing in Stroke Rehabilitation and Rehabilitation of Young Adults after stroke; Medical Director of the Stroke Program at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital; Director of the Spaulding Stroke Research and Recovery Institute; Chief of the Division of Stroke and Neurology, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Harvard Medical School; fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Diplomate of the Association of Academic Physiatrists.

Dr. Lou Awad, P.T., D.P.T., Ph.D. Director of Boston University's Neuromotor Recovery Laboratory; Research Faculty Member of the Spaulding Stroke Research and Recovery Institute; Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy in Boston University's College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences: Sargent College; Associate Faculty Member of Harvard University's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

"Rhythm is a compelling mechanism of action with exciting potential to make an impact in neurorehabilitation. I look forward to working with MedRhythms in this capacity to develop advanced therapeutics to help all patients suffering from gait impairments," said Dr. Magdy Selim.

The Scientific Advisory Board will strengthen MedRhythms' experience and knowledge in the areas of stroke research and recovery prior to the commercial launch of the company's first product for post-stroke walking rehabilitation. Its establishment is part of MedRhythms' ongoing effort to better serve stroke survivors by understanding their experiences, interests, and needs more deeply. "MedRhythms is committed to helping those suffering from stroke by building high-quality products based on a foundation of neuroscience and rigorous clinical evidence. Teaming up with these Key Opinion Leaders in stroke care and research will help us fulfill this mission," said Brian Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of MedRhythms.

In addition to the digital therapeutic for stroke, MedRhythms is regularly evaluating new innovations, both through internal development and strategic partnerships. These innovations fuel the Company's pipeline of digital therapeutics for neurologic disease and injury.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms, a privately held company headquartered in Portland, ME, is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music, and AI to build evidence-based, neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking. The MedRhythms team has extensive experience in rehabilitation techniques that use music. The company began as a therapy services company that launched out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which the US News & World Report named the No. 2 rehabilitation hospital in the country. To learn more, visit: www.medrhythms.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

