MedRhythms Announces New CMS Reimbursement Code for InTandem® Rehabilitation System For Chronic Stroke Gait Impairment

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) assigned a new, unique Health Care Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code to InTandem under Medicare's Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Benefit category

E3200, as the new code, will go into effect on October 1, 2024

InTandem is indicated to improve walking and ambulation in chronic stroke and is intended to be used in the home for the physical rehabilitation of ambulatory adults.

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, Inc. today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) established a new reimbursement code for the company's flagship product, InTandem, the only clinically validated, prescription medical device that delivers rhythmic auditory stimulation (RAS) in the home to improve walking and ambulation in chronic stroke patients.

InTandem(R) includes shoe-worn sensors, a headset, and a touchscreen control unit.

In its final determination, CMS established a new HCPCS code to describe InTandem: E3200 (gait modulation system, rhythmic auditory stimulation, including restricted therapy software, all components and accessories, prescription only). CMS also determined that InTandem qualified under Medicare's durable medical equipment (DME) benefit category based on InTandem's durability and indication for home use.

The CMS decision to issue a new code for InTandem underscores recognition of this significant unmet need in chronic stroke. A consistent barrier for patients with chronic stroke is a lack of access to rehabilitation once they have returned to the home.

"As a clinician, I'm far too familiar with the challenges stroke patients face in accessing treatment, particularly in the chronic phase of stroke recovery," said Brian Harris, MedRhythms' Co-Founder and CEO. "The establishment of this HCPCS code offers new hope to chronic stroke patients who are battling walking deficits, and advances MedRhythms mission to bring effective care to patients who need and deserve to have access to it."

InTandem delivers individualized, progressive RAS therapy in the home setting, producing gait quality and speed improvements to drive improved health outcomes and reduce the risk of adverse health events common in post-stroke patients. By leveraging wearable, clinical-grade gait sensors and a hardware control unit containing adaptive algorithms and clinically optimized music, InTandem automates the key principles of effective RAS therapy, in combination with best practices for neurorehabilitation interventions: individualization, progression, and challenge. InTandem's unique integration of advanced hardware, software, and best clinical practices enables patients to access this evidence-based intervention independently at home.

"InTandem's personalized approach, grounded in the neuroscience of RAS and neuroplasticity, positions InTandem as an effective clinical intervention for chronic stroke patients seeking to improve their walking ability and overall mobility," said Dr. Alexander Pantelyat, Associate Professor of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Jennifer Lavanture, MedRhythms' VP of Business Development and Corporate Strategy, continued: "These CMS decisions are crucial developments in the path to provide access to this groundbreaking treatment to patients. MedRhythms commends CMS for their thoughtful consideration, and we greatly appreciate the time and efforts of the many patients, clinicians, and stakeholders who provided input and support throughout this process." The new code for InTandem will become effective October 1, 2024.

InTandem, which received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and was listed as a Class II medical device in July 2023, is designed to be used by people with chronic stroke gait impairment. Results of a multi-site randomized controlled trial that demonstrated the clinical benefits and safety of InTandem were published in Nature Communications earlier this year.

InTandem Indication and Intended Use

InTandem is indicated to improve walking and ambulation in chronic stroke, and is intended to be used in the home for the physical rehabilitation of ambulatory adults. For full prescriber information, including important safety information and Instructions for Use (IFU) visit: www.intandemrx.com .

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of products across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. In 2021, the company partnered with Universal Music Group and raised a Series B financing round led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com .

MedRhythms and InTandem are trademarks of MedRhythms, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

THIS MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY CONTAINS CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY THAT ARE BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO US AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE COMPANY'S BELIEFS, DESIGNS, ANTICIPATION, AIMS, GOALS, EXPECTATIONS AND POTENTIAL RESULTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. IN ADDITION, THE WORDS "WILL," "MAY," "BELIEVE," "ANTICIPATE," "INTEND," "ESTIMATE," "EXPECT," "PROJECT," "PLAN," "SHOULD," "COULD," AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, AND THEIR VARIATIONS AND NEGATIVES, AS THEY RELATE TO THE COMPANY OR THE FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY, ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, ASSUMPTIONS AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THIS MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY SPEAKS ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF AND THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THIS COMMENTARY IN THE FUTURE.

CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE MedRhythms