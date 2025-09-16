MedRhythms and Edwards Health Care Services, a GEMCORE Family Company, Enter into National Distribution Agreement

This partnership enables nationwide access to InTandem® for adults with chronic stroke and MOVIVE™ for people with Parkinson's disease (PD)

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, Inc., a leader in neurologic and physical rehabilitation with the world's first prescription music platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Edwards Health Care Services (EHCS), a leading provider of direct-to-home medical products. The partnership enables nationwide distribution of MedRhythms' currently available devices, InTandem®, for adults with chronic stroke walking impairments and MOVIVE™ for people with Parkinson's disease (PD), to patients with Medicare and/or commercial insurance.

"This partnership marks a significant expansion in access to both InTandem and MOVIVE," said Joel Behnke, Chief Commercial Officer of MedRhythms. "Building on our nationwide coverage for Veterans, people living with chronic stroke and Parkinson's disease (PD) who have Medicare or commercial insurance can now access this life-changing therapy, making it easier for patients to begin their rehabilitation journey from the comfort of home."

The EHCS distribution partnership builds on MedRhythms' national reimbursement infrastructure, following recent Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decisions to establish a unique Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code (E3200), finalize the CMS payment determination for the code, and confirm the benefit category as durable medical equipment (DME) for gait modulation systems that use rhythmic auditory stimulation (RAS). This new distribution partnership extends those access pathways to patients with Medicare and/or private insurance, enhancing MedRhythms' commitment to deliver innovative solutions to underserved patient populations.

"At Edwards Health Care Services, we are committed to improving access to innovative therapies that help people live healthier, more independent lives," said Matthew Edwards, CEO of EHCS. "Through this partnership with MedRhythms, we can deliver proven neurorehabilitation solutions directly to patients' homes, supporting better mobility and quality of life for those managing Stroke Recovery and Parkinson's disease."

"Our partnership with EHCS is a consequential milestone in MedRhythms' growth trajectory," said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer of MedRhythms. "It enhances our ability to scale nationally, strengthens our commercial infrastructure, and advances our mission to improve the lives of people with neurologic diseases. With expanded access through commercial insurance, Medicare, and VA coverage, MedRhythms is positioned to drive meaningful clinical impact while building a strong business in a large and growing market."

InTandem and MOVIVE use music to deliver rhythmic auditory stimulation (RAS), a clinically proven neurorehabilitation intervention backed by more than 30 years of research. The MedRhythms' platform enables scalable delivery of RAS outside traditional care settings, unlocking meaningful clinical outcomes and long-term value in the stroke and PD rehabilitation markets. In a multi-site randomized controlled trial published in Nature Communications , InTandem users experienced statistically significant and clinically meaningful gains in walking speed, and were over three times more likely to respond on average, versus active control. In a feasibility study, MOVIVE was able to improve gait quality and facilitate moderate intensity gait training for PD participants.

InTandem and MOVIVE are use-at-home devices available by prescription only. Full safety and prescriber information is available on each product's website.

To learn more about how to prescribe InTandem for chronic stroke or get started with the device, visit https://intandemrx.com .

To learn more about how to prescribe MOVIVE for Parkinson's disease or get started with the device, visit https://movive.com .

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. MedRhythms is developing a pipeline of products for stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and other neurologic conditions. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine. For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com .

