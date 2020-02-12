MedRhythms CEO Speaking at American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting; Feasibility Study Results to be Presented

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, a Portland, Maine-based digital therapeutics company that is building direct stimulation therapeutics that use software, sensors, and music to improve walking impairments caused by neurologic injuries and diseases, announced today that its CEO, Brian Harris, will be speaking in Denver, Colorado at the 2020 Combined Sections Meeting (CSM) that is held by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). This two hour educational presentation will discuss the neuroscience foundation and clinical efficacy in neurorehabilitation of Rhythmic Auditory Stimulation, the intervention that MedRhythms is building and scaling with its digital therapeutic platform. This presentation will include a group of leading researchers and clinicians in Physical Therapy.

In addition to this presentation, the results of the company's feasibility study in chronic stroke will be presented at the APTA CSM. This study, conducted at Boston University's Neuromotor Recovery Lab, looked at the impact of MedRhythms' digital therapeutic on walking speed, cadence, biomechanics, and walking economy in the chronic stroke population. These results will be presented by members of the Neuromotor Recovery Lab on Thursday, February 13th.

"It is an exciting time in the field of neurorehabilitation as novel technologies, including digital therapeutics, are being developed to extend clinical practice and impact the lives of those living with disabling conditions, such as chronic stroke. We look forward to sharing the findings of this study with the physical therapy community," said Dr. Lou Awad, Director of the Boston University Neuromotor Recovery Lab.

MedRhythms is building a suite of direct stimulation digital therapeutics across neurology that leverage auditory-motor entrainment produced by rhythm and music as a mechanism of action. The company's first product is targeting the large unmet need in the chronic stroke population. In 2019, MedRhythms formed a Scientific Advisory Board in stroke consisting of world-leading clinicians and researchers:

Dr. Magdy H. Selim, M.D., Ph.D. Vascular Neurologist; Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School; Chief of the Division of Stroke & Cerebrovascular Disease, and Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Randi Black-Schaffer, M.D. Physiatrist specializing in Stroke Rehabilitation and Rehabilitation of Young Adults after stroke; Medical Director of the Stroke Program at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital; Director of the Spaulding Stroke Research and Recovery Institute; Chief of the Division of Stroke and Neurology, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Harvard Medical School; fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Diplomate of the Association of Academic Physiatrists.

Dr. Lou Awad, P.T., D.P.T., Ph.D. Director of Boston University's Neuromotor Recovery Laboratory; Research Faculty Member of the Spaulding Stroke Research and Recovery Institute; Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy in Boston University's College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences: Sargent College; Associate Faculty Member of Harvard University's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

Today's announcement follows recent updates from MedRhythms related to the launch of the company's pivotal trial in stroke and the advancement of their pipeline in multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. The pivotal trial is being conducted at the nation's top rehabilitation hospitals, including the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, the Kessler Foundation in New Jersey, Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, and the Boston University Neuromotor Recovery Laboratory in Boston.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms, a privately held company headquartered in Portland, ME, is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music, and software to build evidence-based, neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking. MedRhythms is dedicated to developing direct stimulation digital therapeutics, meaning that each therapeutic provides direct stimulation to enable the mechanism of action in each relevant population. The company has an active pipeline of digital therapeutics targeting rehabilitation and prevention in areas of neurologic injury and disease. The MedRhythms team has extensive experience in rehabilitation techniques utilizing music. The company has roots as a therapy services company that launched out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which the U.S. News & World Report named the No. 3 rehabilitation hospital in the country. To learn more, visit: www.medrhythms.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

