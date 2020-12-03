Medscape Cardiology Conference Brings a New Approach to Virtual Meetings

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --With the majority of physicians now attending professional conferences virtually, new insights show that nearly half would like to see more of the core elements that make a conference engaging and memorable.1

Looking to fill those gaps, Medscape Education is announcing a new virtual conference, "Going Back to the Heart of Cardiology, designed to put back some of what physicians say they are missing from traditional conference formats, specifically networking, interactions with faculty, the option to indulge their competitive streak through gamification challenges, and even the ability to enjoy some downtime with a virtual exhibit.

Scheduled for December 8-10 and 15-17, the conference will be chaired by Robert Harrington, MD, Arthur L. Bloomfield Professor of Medicine Chair, Department of Medicine Stanford University, and moderated by C. Michael Gibson, MD, Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology Section, Harvard Medical School.

"By necessity, medical conferences moved to virtual platforms at the start of the pandemic, and physicians are attending," said Chris Hoffman, Vice President, Strategy, Outcomes & Analytics, Medscape Education. "But they have told us they are missing the peer and faculty interaction that make a conference a truly valuable experience. At Medscape, we knew we had the technologies and innovations to help address this need."

Leveraging the proprietary MedscapeLIVE! virtual conference platform, the meeting will bring in elements to engage and entertain, including gamification via MedChallenge, a Networking Lounge featuring small group sessions with faculty, a virtual poster session, six clinical sessions, and Legends of Cardiology: A Virtual Exhibit on the History of Cardiology. Additionally, the platform will enable attendees to electronically take notes, answer polling questions, submit questions direct to faculty, and email slides, notes, and other content to themselves for future reference.

The conference sessions will focus on topics relevant to cardiology practice today, including Cardioprevention and Lipid Management, Atrial Fibrillation and Arrhythmias, Heart Failure, Interventional and Structural Cardiology, Diabetes and Kidney Disease Related to Cardiology, and Cardiology Post-COVID-19.

All proceeds from attendee registration will be donated to WomenHeart, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the health and quality of life of women living with or at risk of heart disease, and to advocate for their benefit.

For more information about Going Back to the Heart of Cardiology, visit www.medscape.org/heartofcardiology or follow #BacktoHeart2020 on social media.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care doctors, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About MedscapeLIVE!

MedscapeLIVE!, a division of Medscape, delivers live peer to peer experiences both in person and virtually. MedscapeLIVE! events create a community of collaboration and engagement for health care practitioners worldwide. With turn-key conference management services and support, including best-in-class technology platforms and production teams, MedscapeLIVE! produces over 400 events annually ranging from impactful intimate sessions to large multi-day proprietary conferences.

1. Medscape U.S. membership survey, July-Sept. 2020

