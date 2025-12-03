Medscape Education Earns EBAH Accreditation Status for Hematology CME Excellence

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education International, the leading digital platform for physicians and healthcare professionals, has received accreditation from the European Board for Accreditation in Hematology (EBAH) for its continuing medical education (CME) activities in hematology. This milestone marks a major step forward in Medscape's ongoing commitment to advancing medical education quality, access, and credibility across Europe.

EBAH provides independent quality assurance for hematology CME programs, ensuring educational activities meet rigorous standards for scientific integrity, independence, and balance. As Europe's most respected accreditation body in hematology, EBAH recognition confirms that Medscape's CME activities now meet the highest European standards. Hematology professionals across Europe can now access programs that deliver the latest insights, support improved patient care, and earn the most relevant CME credit points for their professional development and career advancement.

"This accreditation represents an important milestone in our expansion of global accreditations and our commitment to serving the specialized needs of hematology professionals," said Amy Bernard, MS, BSN, RN, NPD-BC, CHCP, Vice President, Accreditations and Compliance at Medscape Education. "At a time when clinicians need reliable, evidence-based information more than ever, EBAH recognition confirms our commitment to delivering best-in-class CME that supports their ongoing professional development."

For 30 years, Medscape has provided evidence-based medical education to its global member base of over 13 million clinicians, always at no cost. Between 2023 and 2025 Medscape's learning design and scientific content teams have delivered 102 programs in hematology, reaching 836,531 learners, who are potentially impacting over 3 million patients per month. For more information on Medscape Education International's EBAH accreditation, contact Amy Bernard at [email protected].

