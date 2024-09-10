Medscape Education and Comprehensive Medical Mentoring Program Partner to Empower the Next Generation in Dermatology

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride toward fostering diversity and inclusivity in dermatology, Medscape Education and the Comprehensive Medical Mentoring Program (CMMP) has established a unique alliance to address critical gaps in dermatology care by nurturing underrepresented minority (URM) college and medical students and empowering current URM dermatologists to mentor the next generation of healthcare leaders.

The collaboration between Medscape Education and CMMP is driven by a shared commitment to increase the representation of URM pre-medical and medical students in dermatology. This initiative not only aims to diversify the workforce but also seeks to enhance clinician-patient relationships and improve healthcare outcomes in dermatology for minority communities. Recognizing the pressing need for inclusivity in healthcare careers, particularly in dermatology, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in creating a healthcare landscape where all patients' needs are met.

Supporting Future Leaders in Dermatology

At its core, this initiative is driven to nurture the talents and aspirations of URM pre-medical and medical students and encourage the selection of dermatology as their specialty. By providing mentorship, educational resources, and practical experiences, Medscape Education and CMMP are fostering a more diverse and inclusive dermatology workforce that better serves our communities.

"We are thrilled about the impact of our collaboration with CMMP to encourage URM students to pursue careers in dermatology," stated Jennifer Bomberger, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Medscape Education. "Together, we aim to create a culture where inclusivity is the standard in dermatological practice."

"CMMP was established in 2015 to provide support and guidance for students who come from underrepresented minorities in medicine as they navigate their paths into matriculation through medical school and residency. We are excited to continue this mission, especially in the field of dermatology, which is the second least diverse medical specialty in the country," said Dr. Lauren Payne, Board Certified Dermatologist and Chairperson to the Board of Directors of Comprehensive Medical Mentoring Program.

The joint efforts of Medscape Education and CMMP encompass a multi-component training program designed to support selected URM students through their educational journey which includes a pre-medical boot camp, clinical shadowing, scholarships, opportunities at the Skin of Color Update , an upcoming panel event at Howard University, and a future continuing medical education (CME) event.

For more information about Medscape Education and CMMP's initiatives, please visit www.cmmpmed.org.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free accredited CME and CE courses for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Medscape Education is a part of WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Comprehensive Medical Mentoring Program

Comprehensive Medical Mentoring Program (CMMP) is dedicated to fostering diversity in medicine by supporting underrepresented minority students from pre-medical studies through residency. CMMP provides mentorship, educational resources, and hands-on clinical experience to empower future healthcare leaders in all medical fields.

