Medscape Education Announces Launch of Educational Series on Vector-Borne Illness

Medscape Education

22 Aug, 2023, 08:02 ET

Series Supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Topics Include Alpha-Gal Syndrome, Bartonellosis, and West Nile Virus Infection

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education, the leading source of continuing medical education, clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for healthcare professionals (HCPs), announces the launch of four continuing medical education (CME) programs awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Vector-Borne Diseases. 

Medscape Education, a division of WebMD, launched these programs between March and May 2023 in West Nile virus infection, bartonellosis (two programs), and alpha-gal syndrome. These diseases underscore the need to ensure HCPs are adequately educated on the diagnosis and management of these illnesses. 

These CME-certified programs include clinical self-assessments that are designed to assess learner knowledge while delivering cutting-edge clinical data, in addition to other programs such as expert faculty perspectives, for real-world insight and practical knowledge.

Nine physician-scientist experts, representing some of the world's leading medical institutions, served as faculty for these programs, which include:

  • Assessing Current Practice in the Diagnosis and Management of Alpha-Gal Syndrome
  • Clinical Management of Bartonellosis: Assessing Key Concepts and Considerations
  • Expert Insights on Clinical Considerations in Bartonella Infection
  • Diagnosis and Management of West Nile Virus Infection: A Case-Based Approach

These programs have already reached 15,700 learners, underscoring widespread interest in these important healthcare topics.  Emergency medicine physicians, infectious disease specialists, neurologists, primary care physicians, pediatricians, nurses/nurse practitioners, and a variety of other relevant specialists have engaged with these programs.

"Medscape is honored to have been awarded a contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop these educational programs, across a variety of vector-borne diseases. The early engagement in these programs reinforces the need and interest, among healthcare professionals in the United States, to better understand, diagnose, and optimally treat these vector-borne illnesses," said Douglas Kaufman, Group Vice President, Medscape Education.

The activities are hosted at www.medscape.org and will be available for continuing education credit.

About Medscape Education
Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About WebMD
WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

