Medscape Education Announces Virtual Conference Focused on Elevating Women's Healthcare

Modernizing Women's Health: Elevating Quality Care, November 9-10, will address the needs of clinicians in everyday practice, offering 12 interactive sessions that highlight unmet needs across the spectrum of female healthcare, including best practices to optimize patient care, health equity for women, and strategies to advance care for women.

Each session will feature interactive Q&A with leading faculty experts and downloadable patient handouts to help support shared decision-making between patients and clinicians.

The event will be chaired by Anita Nelson, MD, Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Western University of Health Sciences; Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA; Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Southern California and Clinical Medicine, University of California San Francisco, and Hugh Taylor, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine.

"We are excited for this new and important event," said Dr. Taylor. "The virtual conference will provide and translate the data and skills to effectively improve women's healthcare treatment and outcomes in areas where there have been significant advances and where traditional clinical paradigms need updating."

Medscape Education is collaborating with leaders in patient advocacy to broaden and amplify the impact of the conference in the women's health community. For every registrant, Medscape Education will contribute a portion of each registration fee and an additional contribution per registration to the Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR). SWHR is dedicated to promoting research on biological sex differences in diseases and improving women's health through science, policy, and education. Medscape Education and SWHR share a common goal of helping improve women's health through education.

"SWHR is pleased to be selected as a partner for this conference and grateful to Medscape Education for their support in amplifying our efforts to advance women's health research," said Kathryn Schubert, President and CEO of SWHR. "Education is one of our three core pillars, and we are excited to join Medscape Education in this latest effort to raise awareness, provide trusted resources, and promote scientifically-driven women's health information across a wide array of topics."

SWHR is not involved in the development of content for this conference.

The sessions will be CME/CE certified for credit.

Clinicians can register at https://events.medscapelive.org/website/40753/home/

