Medscape Education Launches 20th Older Driver Safety Educational Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education's older driver safety educational program, supported by a contract with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), US Dept. of Transportation, has now launched its 20th educational activity. The educational series from Medscape Education, a division of WebMD, has amassed more than 345,000 healthcare professional (HCP) learners.

The comprehensive educational initiative is designed to support NHTSA's mission of increasing traffic safety while minimizing traffic injuries and fatalities among older driver populations where aging can affect mobility and eyesight and certain medications can affect driving behaviors. Through the driver safety program, Medscape Education has educated HCPs on concepts such as how to work with patients and families to promote safer driving in older adults at high risk, and ways to identify and overcome barriers to discussing driver safety with older adults at the point of care.

"With more than 47 million licensed drivers in the United States over age 65 and 17% of all traffic crash fatalities occurring in people 65 and older,1 educating HCPs on older driver safety is essential. Given this urgent need, we are honored that NHTSA awarded us two 5-year contracts to provide this education," said Douglas Kaufman, Group Vice President, Medscape Education. "In addition, 1 in 4 licensed drivers will be an older driver by 2050, underscoring the fact that we must continue our effort to inform and educate providers on this topic."

The latest activity in this series is focused on the role of medical advisory boards in promoting road safety among older drivers and is intended for primary care physicians, neurologists, cardiologists, nurses, nurse practitioners (NPs), occupational therapists, and other HCPs who treat older drivers.

"After just 2 months, we've already seen significant engagement in the most recent program, which launched in April this year, with over 7,200 learners taking part," noted Kaufman. "Our goal with this activity is for learners to understand the role of medical advisory boards and enhance their ability as clinicians to refer to respective licensing agencies when appropriate."

With a membership of 2.5 million HCPs, across more than 30 medical specialties in the United States, including physicians, NPs, physician assistants, and nurses, Medscape Education's continuous professional development platform encourages interprofessional partnership among HCPs in order to properly evaluate and communicate with older drivers and their caregivers. "Most people in the United States know an older driver and have questioned potential risks," stated Kaufman. "It's essential that we seize every teachable moment to educate providers who are seeing these patients on a regular basis."

1 https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/policyinformation/statistics/2020/dl22.cfm

