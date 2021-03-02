Medscape Education to Engage Clinicians with Unique Virtual Dermatology Conference Experience

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education today announced an enhanced virtual event, Innovations in Dermatology: Virtual Spring Conference 2021, designed to meet the learning needs of clinicians with an online experience that both engages and educates. Powered by MedscapeLIVE! and in collaboration with the producers of the Hawaii Dermatology Seminar and Caribbean Dermatology Symposium, the virtual event will deliver networking opportunities, gamification and other features to create a learning environment that is immersive and interactive.

Scheduled for March 16-20, the event will be chaired by Lawrence F. Eichenfield, MD, University of California San Diego School of Medicine; Linda Stein Gold, MD, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, Michigan; and Michael S. Kaminer, MD, Skin Care Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

"As we move into 2021, virtual conferences remain an important platform to connect with colleagues and to learn," said Dr. Eichenfield. "We're committed to providing an engaging virtual experience with features similar to a live event, such as dynamic content presentations, networking opportunities, and faculty interaction, and look forward to welcoming attendees in the spring."

The meeting will include topic sessions on atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cutaneous malignancies, acne and rosacea, OTC skincare, aesthetic practices, body contouring plus a bonus session on tips and treatments for cellulite. The virtual event will also feature a networking lounge with small group sessions with faculty, oral abstracts and case studies, a Residents' Forum, and gamification via MedChallenge, along with other interactivity features.

All proceeds from attendee registration and abstract submissions will be donated to the Women's Dermatologic Society and Camp Discovery for Kids. The Women's Dermatologic Society is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to be the premier organization cultivating personal and professional development of women dermatologists dedicated to excellence in patient care, mentorship, volunteerism, and leadership. Camp Discovery for Kids is a 501(c)3 organization offering campers the opportunity to spend a week among other young people who have similar skin conditions. Many of the counselors have chronic skin conditions as well and can provide support and advice to campers.

For more information about Innovations in Dermatology: Virtual Spring Conference 2021 visit http://www.medscape.org/innovationsindermatologyspring . A Fall Conference will also be held September 17-20, 2021.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape LLC is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About MedscapeLIVE!

MedscapeLIVE! delivers live peer to peer experiences both in person and virtually. MedscapeLIVE! events create a community of collaboration and engagement for health care practitioners worldwide. With turn-key conference management services and support, including best-in-class technology platforms and production teams, MedscapeLIVE! produces over 400 events annually ranging from impactful intimate sessions to large multi-day proprietary conferences.

