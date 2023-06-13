Medscape Oncology and American Society of Clinical Oncology Collaborate to Offer Cancer-Specific Training to Multidisciplinary Members of the Oncology Care Team

News provided by

Medscape Education

13 Jun, 2023, 10:01 ET

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®), a leader at the forefront of cancer research, education, and clinical practice, and Medscape Oncology, a part of Medscape Education, plan to develop education for clinicians on the multidisciplinary cancer care team who do not specialize in oncology in support of high-quality cancer care and positive patient outcomes. Clinicians who do not specialize in oncology play essential roles in the care of patients with suspicion of or diagnosed with a malignancy and serve as key members of the multidisciplinary team contributing to comprehensive patient care throughout treatment and survivorship.

Led by key experts in the field, this initiative, Advancing Comprehensive Care for Patients with Cancer: A Guide for the Multidisciplinary Team, complements ASCO®'s ongoing efforts to educate all members of the oncology care team. The first online educational track focusing on lung cancer is anticipated to launch in late 2023 and will offer free continuing medical education (CME) and continuing education (CE) credit. Educational activities and resources will be available on www.medscape.org, via link on ASCO®'s education portal, and on ASCO®'s website www.asco.org.

The alliance between ASCO® and Medscape Oncology presents a unique opportunity to leverage the expertise of leaders in oncology education, united in their mission to improve patient care. Collaborating with Medscape Oncology for this project provides access to more than 25 years of industry-leading experience in developing and reporting the impact of education, including performance-based and quality-improvement initiatives. The combined distribution networks and outreach of these organizations facilitates the broad reach of education to members of the oncology healthcare community.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free continuing medical education (CME) and continuing education (CE) courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

SOURCE Medscape Education

