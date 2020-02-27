Medscape Partners with CO*RE and Realizeit to Launch Adaptive Learning Program on Pain Management and Opioids

"With nearly 200 drug overdose deaths occurring in the U.S. every day, 1 Medscape Education saw a need for an adaptive platform that would support HCPs in staying current with the latest safe opioid assessment approaches, prescribing practices and treatment guidelines," said Doug Kaufman, Group Vice President at Medscape Education. "Partnering with CO*RE and Realizeit enables us to leverage effective and powerful adaptive learning technology to accelerate this effort."

"Adaptive learning is designed to respect the knowledge and experience that a clinician brings to the activity, while recognizing that that learning is not 'one size fits all,'" said Cynthia Kear, a member of the CO*RE Executive Team. "This new solution allows us to deliver precision education to meet the unique needs of the individual clinician to ultimately lead to better patient outcomes. We believe this learning format will help educate healthcare providers to safely and successfully manage their patients' opioid treatment."

The adaptive learning approach provides HCPs with an individualized learning path that measures their knowledge of each topic before deciding what additional content they may need. The activities, powered by the Realizeit platform, are hosted on the Medscape Education website (www.medscape.org) and will be available for CME/ABIM MOC/CE credit (detailed certifications below). The activity is free of charge for all Medscape members (Medscape membership is also free of charge) and is available for multiple certifications (See below).





Pain Management and Opioids: Balancing Risks and Benefits includes a pre-test, seven content chapters, and a post-test. The chapters include the nature and pathophysiology of pain; assessing patients in pain; creating a pain treatment plan; initiating opioid therapy; managing patients on opioid analgesics; educating patients and caregivers; and understanding opioid use disorder. This course delivers a personalized learning map for each HCP, informed by their answers to the pre-test questions. While all content is available for review at any time, the specific material each HCP needs to address their own knowledge gaps is identified in a custom learning map.

This program meets many state requirements for opioid education and is fully compliant with the Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) education requirement ("Blue Print"), issued by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in September 2018.

*Available Certifications

AMA Physician Recognition Award ( AMA PRA )

) American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM)

American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC)

Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE)

American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA)

Interprofessional Continuing Education (IPCE)

American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP)

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape Education is part of WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company.

About CO*RE

Founded in 2010, CO*RE now includes nine member-led healthcare professional organizations. The CO*RE organizations collectively represent 750,000 clinicians who work in a wide range of clinical settings including primary care, hospitals, emergency departments, pain clinics, birthing units, and hospice and palliative care centers. CO*RE reaches a variety of healthcare professionals, including medical doctors, doctors of osteopathy, physician assistants, pain specialists, and nurse practitioners.

About Realizeit

Realizeit's intelligent modern learning system empowers educators to increase student success in gateway courses and beyond. The platform enables engaging, personalized learning experiences, providing the tools, insights and support to improve efficiency and effectiveness for faculty and produce better outcomes for students. Designed to work within any discipline, Realizeit has served nearly 3 million learners in more than 1,200 courses. The system is mobile friendly, ADA compliant and integrates seamlessly into any LMS.

For more information about REAL CO*RE, please contact CORE@core-rems.org.

1Provisional Drug Overdose Death Counts, https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/drug-overdose-data.htm

