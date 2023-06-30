MEDSIR and I3LUNG Partners Meet to Advance the Application of AI to Lung Cancer

 , June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDSIR, a company based in Spain and the United States, dedicated to the design and management of strategic clinical trials in oncology, has organized the second Annual Meeting of I3LUNG. The event brings all the international collaborators of the I3LUNG project to share the progress made in Artificial Intelligence (AI) applied to lung cancer.

The project, approved by the European Commission and under the Horizon Europe Program, will get 10 million euros. This program aims to promote research and innovation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and foster the competitiveness of the European Union.

The 16 participants of the I3LUNG, including MEDSIR, located in Europe, Israel, and the United States, aim to improve and individualize the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, the subtype most common form of lung cancer. Immunotherapy (IO) is the treatment of choice for many of these patients, but only 30-50% of treated patients benefit from IO in the long term. Hence, the need to select patients who may respond to this treatment more adequately.

I3LUNG aims to create a cutting-edge tool for clinical decision-making that helps doctors and patients select the best treatment plan through AI to analyze and interpret the complexity of omics and clinical data that contribute to the response to treatment with IO. With this, it is expected to optimize patient treatment and reduce treatment costs for health systems.

In the words of Alicia García, Scientific Director of MEDSIR, "In addition to generating new therapeutic guidelines in the treatment of lung cancer, we hope that this initiative will represent a boost to the application of digital diagnostic tools in European oncology research. In case of success, the approach presented at I3LUNG would allow the results and methodologies developed to be applied to other types of cancer."

About MEDSIR

Founded in 2012, MEDSIR works closely with its partners to drive innovation in oncology research. The company manages all aspects of clinical trials, from study design to publication, and offers proof-of-concept support and a strategic approach that helps research partners experience the best of both worlds from industry-based clinical research and investigator-driven trials.

To promote independent cancer research worldwide, MEDSIR has a strategic alliance with Oncoclínicas, the leading oncology group in Brazil with the greatest research potential in South America.

www.medsir.org

SOURCE MEDSIR

