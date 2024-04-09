MEDSIR Presents Two Translational Studies Focused on Biomarkers at AACR2024 Annual Meeting

Findings from the transFAL study provide insights into biomarker associations with treatment response in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, helping advance personalized cancer treatment.

Results from the METSGain study underscore the potential of HER2DX ® risk-score measurement in guiding treatment decisions for HER2+ early breast cancer patients, offering valuable insights into future distant metastases.

MEDSIR's studies highlight the importance of biomarkers in tailoring treatments to individual patients, leading to more precise and effective interventions.

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDSIR, a leading company dedicated to the strategic design of independent clinical research, participated in the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, a premier event that brings together scientists, clinicians, industry professionals, advocates, and other stakeholders in the field of cancer research, presenting the results of two sub-studies focused on biomarkers: transFal, focused on patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and METSGain, centered on patients with early breast cancer.

Both studies underscore the importance of utilizing biomarkers. Their early detection has been shown to increase patient survival rates by aiding in selecting the most appropriate treatment for patients.

In the context of personalized medicine, biomarkers are also important for tailoring treatments for individual patients based on their unique biological characteristics, allowing for more precise and effective medical interventions.

MEDSIR's mission is to improve therapeutic responses, thereby enhancing patient lives. Through translational studies that use samples from groundbreaking trials, such as PARSIFAL and PHERGain, MEDSIR aims to elevate clinical practice for the benefit of patients.

Mario Mancino, PhD, Translational Research Manager at MEDSIR, expressed enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to present our research at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. Our commitment to advancing personalized medicine through biomarkers underscores our dedication to improving patient outcomes."

These findings represent significant strides in understanding and leveraging biomarkers for personalized cancer care, offering new hope to patients and paving the way for more effective treatment strategies tailored to individual patients' biological profiles.

transFAL: Unlocking Biomarkers for HR+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer

MEDSIR introduced the results of the transFAL study, aimed at uncovering biomarkers of response or resistance to palbociclib in combination with endocrine therapy-based regimens for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. The study, analyzing samples from the PARSIFAL trial, revealed significant insights into biomarker associations with treatment response. Notably, high expression of Ki67 and CDK6, along with elevated ctDNA density at baseline, were correlated with shorter progression-free survival and overall survival. These findings illuminate potential avenues for understanding and overcoming resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors, marking a significant step forward in personalized cancer treatment.

METSGain: Predictive Potential in Early Breast Cancer

Additionally, MEDSIR presented findings from the METSGain study, which focused on predicting the risk of distant recurrences and understanding metastatic processes in early breast cancer, analyzing data from the PHERGain trial. The study demonstrated that HER2DX® risk-score measurement after treatment and tumor surgery can provide valuable insights into future distant metastases. Notably, patients with high-risk scores at surgery and less molecular changes after anti-HER2 therapy were more likely to develop metastasis, further highlighting the potential of HER2DX® tool developed by REVEAL GENOMICS S.L. ® in guiding treatment decisions for HER2+ early breast cancer patients.

About Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer diagnosed in women with an estimated global incidence of over 2 million new cases annually and is a heterogeneous disease with multiple clinical presentations and outcomes. Risk factors include family history, advanced age, hormone exposure, alcohol consumption, or smoking. Early diagnosis, risk prediction, and ongoing research into treatments are crucial for improving the prognosis and quality of life for those affected by this disease.

About MEDSIR

Founded in 2012, MEDSIR works closely with its partners to drive innovation in oncology research. Based in Spain and the United States, the company manages all aspects of clinical trials, from study design to publication, utilizing a global network of experts and integrated technology to streamline the process.

The company offers proof-of-concept support and a strategic approach that helps research partners experience the best of both worlds from industry-based clinical research and investigator-driven trials. To promote independent cancer research worldwide, MEDSIR has a strategic alliance with Oncoclínicas, the leading oncology group in Brazil with the greatest research potential in South America. Learn how MEDSIR brings ideas to life: www.medsir.org.

