MEDSIR showcases the DEMETHER Study: advancing therapeutic de-escalation and more effective treatments for advanced breast cancer

The DEMETHER trial, whose principal investigator is Dr. Javier Cortés, explores an innovative therapeutic de-escalation strategy for patients with previously untreated HER2-positive advanced breast cancer.

New therapeutic perspectives for brain metastases: the PHENOMENAL and TUXEDO-4 studies in metastatic breast cancer

Additionally, a total of five studies are being presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024, strengthening its global leadership in oncology innovation and research.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDSIR, a leading company dedicated to advancing independent clinical research in oncology on an international level and part of Oncoclínicas & Co, the largest oncology treatment group in Latin America with significant strength in the clinical and outpatient setting, will participate in the prestigious San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024 (SABCS) with the presentation of five innovative studies, including one of particular significance in advanced breast cancer: the DEMETHER study. These landmark studies demonstrate remarkable progress in the development of more personalized and less invasive therapies, offering the potential to enhance patients' quality of life and redefine the treatment approach for advanced breast cancer.

The DEMETHER clinical trial explores an innovative treatment strategy for previously untreated HER2-positive advanced breast cancer. The study employs a dual-phase approach, beginning with an induction phase using trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd), followed by a maintenance phase with subcutaneous administration of trastuzumab and pertuzumab. This strategy aims to prolong progression-free survival, improve overall survival rates at three years, and provide enhanced safety and quality of life compared to standard treatments.

By offering an alternative to conventional chemotherapy and prolonged T-DXd administration, DEMETHER aims to redefine therapeutic de-escalation. This strategy seeks to minimize the side effects associated with traditional therapies, thereby significantly improving patients' quality of life. Furthermore, it underscores a commitment to making advanced breast cancer treatments more accessible, less invasive, and patient centered.

23 active centers in 4 countries and several Highly Cited Researchers 2024

The trial is currently being conducted at 23 active centers across the United States, Spain, Italy and Germany. Additionally, the study benefits from the involvement of leading international researchers renowned for their excellence. Among them are several scientists featured in the Highly Cited Researchers 2024 list by Clarivate, including Dr. Javier Cortés, Dr. Hope Rugo, Dr. Nadia Harbeck, Dr. Sara M. Tolaney, and Dr. Peter Schmid, whose expertise and contributions bring exceptional value to the project.

The DEMETHER study seeks to further advance personalized medicine, exploring less invasive, safer, and potential more effective alternatives to conventional treatments. "This study reflects the collaborative efforts of international experts, leading centers, the pharmaceutical industry and MEDSIR in designing therapeutic strategies that enhance patients' quality of life through treatment de-escalation." highlights Dr. Javier Cortés, principal investigator of the DEMETHER study.

New therapeutic options for patients with metastatic breast cancer: exploring advances in brain metastases with PHENOMENAL and TUXEDO-4

Both the PHENOMENAL and TUXEDO-4 studies presented at SABCS are particularly relevant as they address a critical and historically underserved population: patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and brain metastases (BMs). BMs occur in up to 25% of patients with MBC 1, significantly impacting prognosis and quality of life.

These studies stand out by exploring innovative therapeutic strategies tailored to overcome the unique challenges of treating brain metastases. The PHENOMENAL study focuses on nanoliposomal irinotecan, Nal-IRI, to enhance drug delivery to brain tumors while reducing systemic toxicity. Meanwhile, the TUXEDO-4 study investigates the use of T-DXd, a novel antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2-low tumors, with the goal of achieving meaningful intracranial tumor shrinkage.

An innovative therapeutic regimen with the potential to expand treatment options and improve the quality of life for patients with advanced breast cancer

The Phase III ADELA study, in collaboration with the MENARINI Group, explores new perspectives in the treatment of advanced ER+ and HER2-negative breast cancer, specifically in patients with mutations in the ESR1 gene whose cancer has progressed after receiving standard first-line of therapy. This gene produces estrogen receptor proteins that can stimulate the growth of this type of breast cancer.

ADELA has the potential, if successful, to pave the way for regulatory approval of this therapeutic combination, making it accessible to a broader patient population.

In addition to this study, MEDSIR is presenting the PRIMED trial, which evaluates the efficacy of prophylactic administration of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) and loperamide during the initial treatment cycles of sacituzumab govitecan (SG) therapy to mitigate the incidence of neutropenia and diarrhea, aiming to enhance treatment tolerability and patient safety.

The presentation of these results at an event of SABCS 2024's magnitude not only positions MEDSIR as a leader in oncology research excellence but also highlights its ability to lead transformative projects addressing unmet needs in breast cancer treatment.

