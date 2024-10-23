MEDSIR takes part in the Nexus Conference to address the challenges and opportunities of geographic diversity in clinical trials

The conference, held in New Jersey , addresses critical aspects of clinical trials in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States .

Rui Rui Zhang , Business Director at MEDSIR, participated in the panel discussion "Running Clinical Trials in Different Geographic Regions: Assessing Opportunities and Challenges" alongside other experts in the field.

MEDSIR positions itself as a global leader, promoting excellence in independent clinical research in oncology.

During the event, Rui Rui Zhang, Business Director at MEDSIR, joined the panel discussion titled "Running Clinical Trials in Different Geographic Regions: Assessing Opportunities and Challenges", alongside other experts in the field. The dialogue focused on the need to adapt clinical trials to diverse local contexts, including logistical, regulatory, and social aspects, without compromising scientific rigor or data quality.

The conversation also explored the complexity of designing clinical trials, which involves considering many factors, from unmet patient needs to the competitive landscape or the current standard of care, among others. It is a highly complex process that requires seamless collaboration across multidisciplinary teams to assess these elements and ensure the successful execution of the trial.

Commitment to research and patients

Rui Rui Zhang highlighted MEDSIR's strong commitment to promoting global and independent oncology research: "At MEDSIR, we are committed to improving the lives of all patients. We believe that geographic diversity in clinical trials is not just a challenge but an opportunity to develop more inclusive and effective treatments that truly reflect the reality of different populations, offering clear benefits to both the scientific community and patients."

Additionally, during the panel, the importance of collaboration between different industry stakeholders was emphasized as key to overcoming the barriers faced by international clinical trials. Among the challenges, there is the efficient coordination between countries with different regulations and optimizing logistical operations—crucial aspects to ensure the success of multicenter trials. "An adaptive approach is key to facilitating scientific innovation and enabling access to innovative treatments in different regions around the world," Zhang added.

She further noted,"At MEDSIR, we have a multidisciplinary and international team, including professionals from over 20 different nationalities, with extensive expertise in clinical development, operations, translational research, and regulatory. This allows us to adapt swiftly to different regions and effectively address any gaps or challenges, taking into consideration every aspect along the way of the trial execution. This diverse expertise not only strengthens our approach but also enables us to better navigate the complexities of clinical trials across various territories."

With its participation in events like the Nexus Conference, MEDSIR reaffirms its role as an international leader in independent clinical research in oncology, while continuing to bring scientific advances to patients worldwide by promoting inclusive and equitable research.

About MEDSIR

Established in 2012, MEDSIR is distinguished by its close collaboration with strategic partners to drive innovation in oncology research. With offices in Spain and the United States, the company handles the comprehensive management of clinical trials, from study design to publication, leveraging a vast global network of experts and integrated technology to streamline the process. The company offers support for proof-of-concept trials and a strategic approach that allows research partners to benefit from the best of both worlds: industry-sponsored clinical research and investigator-driven trials.

To promote independent global research, MEDSIR has formed a strategic alliance with Oncoclínicas, the leading oncology group in Brazil, with significant research potential in South America.

For more information: www.medsir.org

About Oncoclínicas & Co.

Oncoclínicas & Co. is the largest group dedicated to cancer treatment in Latin America, with a specialized and innovative model focused on the entire oncology care journey, combining operational efficiency, humanized care, and specialization through a medical team of over 2,700 oncologists. With the mission to democratize cancer treatment, it offers an integrated system that combines outpatient clinics with high-complexity oncology centers. The company operates 145 units in 39 Brazilian cities, providing high-quality access across all regions where it operates, aligned with global reference standards.

With a focus on technology, precision medicine, and genomics, Oncoclínicas carried out approximately 635,000 treatments in 2023. It is the exclusive partner in Brazil of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, affiliated with Harvard Medical School, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centers. The company also owns Boston Lighthouse Innovation, a bioinformatics company based in Cambridge, USA, and holds a stake in MEDSIR, a company dedicated to the development and management of clinical trials for independent cancer research, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. Recently, Oncoclínicas expanded its operations to Saudi Arabia through a joint venture with the Al Faisaliah Group, taking its mission to defeat cancer to a new continent and providing advanced oncology care on a global scale by combining oncology hyper-specialization with innovative treatment approaches.

The company is part of the IDIVERSA index, launched by B3, which highlights companies committed to gender and racial diversity. For more information, visit: www.grupooncoclinicas.com

