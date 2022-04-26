MedSpa Partners Launches US Expansion with Dr. Steven Dayan Partnership

- First US Acquisition Continues to Establish MSP as North America's Premier Medical Aesthetics Platform -

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to announce its expansion into the United States by welcoming top facial plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Dayan and his Chicago, IL-based team to its top-tier medical aesthetics platform. The partnership with Dr. Dayan continues MSP's track record of attracting the most successful clinicians and practices in the industry, and is the latest in a series of upcoming blockbuster acquisitions in both the US and Canada.

Dr. Dayan and his team, including pioneering facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Caughlin, are recognized worldwide as leading practitioners in both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic medicine. In addition to leading his clinical practice, Dr. Dayan is a renowned professor, researcher, and New York Times bestselling author, and has played leading roles in the advancement in the practice of aesthetic medicine throughout the United States and internationally.

Speaking on his decision to join MedSpa Partners, Dr. Dayan shared, "Like so many of my colleagues throughout North America, I had been approached by numerous platforms offering to acquire my clinic. For me, MSP was the obvious partner for three reasons. First, they have consistently proven the success of their unique model of not rebranding clinics, leaving clinical decisions in the hands of clinicians, and providing world-class practice management support through their rapid growth in Canada. Second, the quality of the other partners in MSP in terms of thought leadership, research, clinical excellence, and practice innovation is unmatched. And lastly and most importantly, MSP shares my unwavering focus on providing the best possible patient care and experience. I personally commit to each one of my patients that they will not find a surgeon more devoted to their well-being and happiness than me, and I know that by partnering with MSP I will never have to compromise on that pledge."

Dominic Mazzone, CEO of MedSpa Partners, stated, "I'm thrilled to announce MSP's expansion into the United States, especially given that our first location is in my hometown of Chicago. While MSP is uniquely positioned to manage the nuances that exist between countries and states, at its core the US medical aesthetics business is not that different from Canada's. This will allow us to leverage the proven success of our established business model, infrastructure, and processes to continue to drive rapid growth in both the US and Canada. And the only thing that could be more exciting than this expansion is having Dr. Steven Dayan as our first US-based partner. In addition to being among the world's most highly recognized and acclaimed aesthetic physicians, researchers, and educators, Dr. Dayan is also a true visionary and entrepreneur, constantly looking for new opportunities to advance patient care and practice excellence. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Dayan to help accelerate MSP's growth in the US and continue to elevate patient experience in the medical aesthetics industry."

MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field.

