MedSpeed Appoints Dhiraj Patkar as Chief Product and Technology Officer

ELMHURST, Ill., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSpeed, a leading provider of same-day logistics services to the health care industry, today announced the appointment of Dhiraj Patkar as chief product and technology officer (CPTO). In this new role, Patkar will oversee MedSpeed's product vision, technology strategy, and digital capabilities to advance solutions that boost productivity, service delivery, and customer outcomes.

"Dhiraj brings an exceptional combination of product vision, business acumen, technology leadership, and deep health care expertise," said Wes Crampton, president of MedSpeed. "His proven ability to scale and transform a business during a hyper-growth phase aligns perfectly with MedSpeed's objective to create ever-smarter, more connected health care logistics networks."

Patkar brings more than two decades of experience leading product strategy, digital transformation, and technology development across payer, provider, and health care services organizations. He previously served as senior vice president at AVIA Health, where he built and scaled a high-margin, high-growth product portfolio serving digital health companies. His leadership experience spans product strategy, engineering, and customer experience roles at Expion Health (HRGi) and Health Care Service Corporation (BCBS). Patkar also co-founded Medtelligent and Wishbone Club, two businesses specializing in technology platforms aimed at transforming health care.

"I'm honored to join MedSpeed at such an important moment for health care logistics. Our industry is becoming more complex, but technology is opening new possibilities for supply chain innovations that put patients first," Patkar said. "We are investing in AI and creating integrations within our operations to deliver breakthrough value solutions for our customers that improve the patient experience."

