MedSpeed Joins Forces with Am-Tran, Strengthening Presence Across California

Addition of Am-Tran advances company's long-term growth strategy and strengthens last-mile logistics services for healthcare customers

ELMHURST, Ill., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSpeed, a leading provider of same-day logistics services to the healthcare industry, today announced that it has acquired Am-Tran, a California-based provider of last-mile logistics services. The addition bolsters MedSpeed's presence in one of the nation's largest healthcare markets and marks another step in its expansion since Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic healthcare investor, invested in MedSpeed in 2024.

"Am-Tran's customers count on them for the same reasons ours count on MedSpeed: safe, reliable, on-time delivery of critical materials that keep care moving," said Jake Crampton, CEO of MedSpeed. "Importantly, Am-Tran shares our commitment to quality, innovation and investing in people. Bringing our teams together strengthens what both of our companies do best and expands what we can offer our customers and the patients they serve."

With 3,500 employees serving healthcare organizations across 39 states, MedSpeed operates one of the country's leading same-day logistics networks, transporting laboratory specimens, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other critical materials. The addition of Am-Tran deepens MedSpeed's network across the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Fresno, and Los Angeles regions.

"Joining MedSpeed is a natural next step for our organization," said Jim Hobbs, president of Am-Tran. "From our early conversations, it was clear we share the same values: a commitment to our people and to delivering excellence to our customers. By combining our teams and capabilities, we can build on that foundation while creating new opportunities for our employees and customers."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MedSpeed

MedSpeed is a leading provider of same-day logistics to the healthcare industry, integrating healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of medical materials. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies, and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 100 hub operations supporting healthcare customers across 39 states. Its client base includes 10 of the top 20 health systems in the country. www.medspeed.com

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Alison Huffines

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SOURCE MedSpeed