Veteran leader brings financial and operational expertise to support health care logistics company's growth and expansion

ELMHURST, Ill., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSpeed, a leading provider of same-day logistics services to the health care industry, announced the appointment of Ross Lieb as chief financial officer (CFO). Lieb will lead the company's financial strategy, planning and analytics, and capital management functions to support MedSpeed's continued operational excellence and growth.

MedSpeed Appoints Ross Lieb as Chief Financial Officer

"Ross brings a powerful combination of financial rigor and true operational partnership to MedSpeed," said Jake Crampton, CEO of MedSpeed. "Throughout his career, he has helped turn insight into action that strengthens performance, efficiency, and customer value. We're excited for the leadership Ross will add to our team as we continue advancing our mission of delivering health for our customers and the patients they serve."

Lieb brings extensive experience in corporate finance, planning, and growth strategy. Most recently, he served as vice president, interim CFO, and head of M&A at Antylia Scientific, where he guided the global organization's financial strategy and strategic initiatives while partnering closely with executive leadership. Earlier in his career, Lieb held leadership roles where he focused on financial planning, operational performance improvement, and transformation across complex organizations.

"I'm honored to step into the CFO role at MedSpeed and be part of a team that is deeply committed to supporting patient care every day," Lieb said. "By building on MedSpeed's collaborative culture and continuous improvement mindset, and further strengthening our analytics, we can support operational excellence, grow the organization, and deliver even greater value to our health care customers."

About MedSpeed

MedSpeed is a leading provider of same-day logistics to the health care industry, integrating health care organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of medical materials. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies, and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 100 hub operations across 33 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country. www.medspeed.com

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Alison Huffines

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SOURCE MedSpeed