MedStar Health Selects Withings Health Solutions as Partner to Elevate Concierge Care

Delivering continuous, real-world health data that gives clinicians a clearer, more complete view of patient health beyond the clinic

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Withings Health Solutions , a pioneer in digital health technology, announced a strategic collaboration with Signature by MedStar Health , the health system's innovative, premier concierge medicine service.

As a Signature by MedStar Health patient, individuals are invited to support their health goals with complimentary connected devices from Withings, including a cellular blood pressure monitor, BPM Pro 2 , and an advanced cellular scale, Body Pro . Data is seamlessly and securely shared with care teams, both in and out of the clinic, providing a continuous view of patient health that supports more personalized, proactive, and efficient care delivery.

"As health care continues its shift toward value-based care, partnerships like this are essential to proving that innovation can drive both better patient experiences and outcomes," said Patrick Sheehan , Vice President of Value-Based Care at Withings Health Solutions. "In conjunction with the clinicians at MedStar Health, we're helping transform personalized care into a scalable, data-informed model that delivers value for patients, providers, and the healthcare system."

Concierge medicine, a healthcare model charging annual fees for personalized services, is growing by 4% to 7% annually, with 10,000 to 14,000 U.S. physicians now in such practices, according to Concierge Medicine Today. At the same time, rising costs, physician shortages, and concerns about equity underscore the need for new models that deliver measurable value, making partnerships that combine high-touch care with connected devices that extend the relationship beyond the clinic walls especially timely. This collaboration reflects a market shift to transforming concierge medicine into a scalable, data-driven approach to value-based care.

"Implementing the Withings Body Pro and BPM Pro 2 into Signature by MedStar Health helps us support personalized care and wellness as a cornerstone of our new concierge primary care practice," said Merlene Horan, MD , Medical Director of Signature by MedStar Health. "By staying connected to patients at home through these devices, we've been able to identify potential health issues faster and improve our patients' access to our comprehensive, elevated care experience."

Key engagement-focused features include:

Designed for premium programs and clinical accuracy: Intuitive, consumer-grade devices improve measurement compliance and data quality.

Intuitive, consumer-grade devices improve measurement compliance and data quality. Cellular connectivity : Devices enable automatic data transmission without requiring smartphones, apps, or home Wi Fi, so members can take their measurements easily.

: Devices enable automatic data transmission without requiring smartphones, apps, or home Wi Fi, so members can take their measurements easily. Device education : Members are guided through best practices for taking their blood pressure readings via easy-to-follow visual instructions.

: Members are guided through best practices for taking their blood pressure readings via easy-to-follow visual instructions. Retake measure prompts : Automatically cue patients to retake blood pressure readings when values exceed set thresholds, improving data reliability and reducing unnecessary concern.

: Automatically cue patients to retake blood pressure readings when values exceed set thresholds, improving data reliability and reducing unnecessary concern. Medication optimization : Providers can quickly read device data and notify members when it seems like their prescribed medication may not be working effectively.

: Providers can quickly read device data and notify members when it seems like their prescribed medication may not be working effectively. Eyes Closed Mode: Allows members to step on the scale without seeing their numbers, supporting a more comfortable experience for those sensitive to weight displays.

"Delivering true connected care to hundreds of thousands of patients across our region depends on the reliability of technology capable of painting an accurate picture of patient health," said Ethan Booker, MD, FACEP , Chief Medical Officer of Telehealth for MedStar Health and a MedStar Institute for Innovation leadership member. "We selected Withings devices because they offer a premium monitoring experience. Their sophisticated design, ease of use, and refined packaging reflect the level of care and attention our patients expect, while providing us with meaningful, timely health data."

From February 23-26, Withings Health Solutions will be showcasing its devices, including BPM Pro 2 and Body Pro onsite at ViVE 2026. Patrick Sheehan will take the mainstage on Tuesday, February 24th at 10AM PT on the panel, " Breaking the Fee-for-Service Hamster Wheel ."

Interested in learning more? Meet with us onsite or visit our website.

About Withings Health Solutions

Withings Health Solutions is a dedicated division of global connected health leader Withings, serving healthcare professionals across chronic disease prevention and management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research and more. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patients and their care teams by continuously and effortlessly providing healthcare professionals with medical-grade data generated by patients from an ecosystem of connected devices. For more than a decade, Withings has built an expertise in user experience, engagement and retention. Withings Health Solutions extends this expertise to the healthcare industry to remove friction in the patient's journey and allow for digital health to expand. For more information, visit www.withingshealthsolutions.com .

About MedStar Health

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,000 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values—Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person, and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region's largest home health agency, we're committed to providing high-quality health care that's also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health—It's how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org .

