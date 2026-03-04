Withings Health Solutions and 9amHealth Partner to Strengthen Employer-Sponsored Obesity Care With Body Composition Monitoring

On World Obesity Day, the collaboration underscores the need for engagement-first, clinically informed obesity care

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Withings Health Solutions , a pioneer in connected health devices for remote patient monitoring, today announced a new partnership with 9amHealth , a leader in virtual cardiometabolic care. Over the past five years, Withings Health Solutions has supported more than 500,000 patients across obesity care programs, bringing deep experience in delivering reliable, patient-generated data at scale.

Through the collaboration, 9amHealth members will use Withings' Body Pro 2 cellular scale to monitor body composition, with BPM Pro 2 blood pressure monitors provided to select patients based on clinical need. Together, these devices deliver actionable insights that support safer prescribing, stronger patient engagement, and more comprehensive cardiometabolic care.

Why Weight Alone Isn't Enough in Obesity Care

The announcement coincides with World Obesity Day and reflects a growing focus on treating obesity as a chronic condition that requires ongoing clinical care. By integrating body composition monitoring, 9amHealth gives its Care Team clearer insight to guide clinical decisions without adding burden for members.

"In a six-month data review, we found that members who weighed themselves at least monthly achieved an average of 46% more weight loss than those who didn't––but the number on the scale alone isn't enough," said Avantika Waring, MD, Chief Medical Officer at 9amHealth. "Weight loss can also support blood pressure, sleep quality, and A1c for people with diabetes. With the Withings Body Pro 2, our Care Team can see weight, body composition, and trends in real time. That visibility helps us guide safer, more effective weight care, adjust treatment earlier, and support muscle preservation—turning routine measurements into better long-term outcomes."

Designed for Consistency, Not Complexity

Sustained engagement remains one of the greatest challenges in obesity care. The partnership prioritizes reducing both technical and emotional barriers that can limit participation, particularly for members who are sensitive to frequent monitoring or weight-based feedback.

Body Pro 2 arrives ready to use out of the box and connected to the 9amHealth app, enabling members to step on and move on with their day. Its design supports consistent use without disrupting daily routines, reinforcing adherence over time.

Key engagement-focused features include:

Cellular connectivity, enabling automatic data transmission without requiring smartphones, apps, or home Wi Fi, so members can take their measurements easily

enabling automatic data transmission without requiring smartphones, apps, or home Wi Fi, so members can take their measurements easily Eyes Closed Mode , allowing members to step on the scale without seeing their numbers, supporting a more comfortable experience for those sensitive to weight displays

, allowing members to step on the scale without seeing their numbers, supporting a more comfortable experience for those sensitive to weight displays ProgramMember ID is a first-of-its-kind patient recognition feature designed to confirm that incoming measurements are taken by the intended, registered patient.

is a first-of-its-kind patient recognition feature designed to confirm that incoming measurements are taken by the intended, registered patient. 9amHealth-branded dynamic screens and Health Nudges, reinforcing motivation and adherence with motivational messages and milestones right on the screen of the device

"Effective obesity care depends on consistent participation, not just access to treatment," said Antoine Pivron, Vice President of Withings Health Solutions. "We have seen that when monitoring fits naturally into daily life, engagement follows. Across our programs, more than 90% of members using the cellular scale remain actively engaged with regular measurements for at least six months. That level of sustained use is what enables better data, stronger clinical insight, and more responsible long-term care."

Supporting the Next Phase of Employer-Sponsored Obesity Programs

The partnership aligns with 9amHealth's broader goals to scale employer adoption, improve engagement, and deliver long-term outcomes as access to weight management programs expands. With a team of expert clinicians, flexible billing models, performance-based guarantees, and integration across healthcare data ecosystems, 9amHealth is focused on delivering high-quality obesity care that meets the expectations of employers, members, and care teams alike.

By selecting Withings Health Solutions devices, 9amHealth adds a clinical-grade, design-forward monitoring solution that supports holistic cardiometabolic care, reinforcing the role of reliable data, sustained engagement, and patient-centered design in modern obesity management.

About Withings Health Solutions

Withings Health Solutions is a dedicated division of global connected health leader Withings, serving healthcare professionals across chronic disease prevention and management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research, and more. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patients and their care teams by continuously and effortlessly providing healthcare professionals with medical-grade data generated by patients from an ecosystem of connected devices. For more than a decade, Withings has built an expertise in user experience, engagement and retention. Withings Health Solutions extends this expertise to the healthcare industry to remove friction in the patient's journey and allow for digital health to expand. For more information, visit https://www.withings.com/us/en/health-solutions .

Contact:

Kate Kaminsky

[email protected]

About 9amHealth

9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care—a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with employers, health plans, and PBMs to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Members get personalized care plans with unlimited access to specialists, expert-led nutrition and fitness support, prescriptions, and lab testing. Learn more at https://join9am.com .

Contact:

Sara Westermann

[email protected]

