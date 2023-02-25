MedUX releases ground-breaking 5G experience report across Europe

MADRID, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedUX, the leading Internet Quality of Experience (QoE) company, announced today the release of its 5G QoE Benchmarking Report in Europe.

The report will be presented next Monday at Mobile World Congress in Spain Pavilion, highlighting key findings on the performance and end-user experience of 5G networks across major European cities.

5G coverage ranking highlighting best and worst performers gap

According to the report, Lisbon, Madrid and Berlin have emerged as the cities with the best 5G quality of experience. In general, "biggest city does not necessarily mean best 5G networks or best QoE. London and Rome are among the worst performers. The devil is in the details, as all 5G networks are not created equal. Speed is not everything and the industry is trying to adapt to meet the needs of customers when using real services.", said Rafael González, CMO at MedUX.

Lisbon was named the winner of the Best QoE Award. Meanwhile, Berlin was found to have the most consistent network performance, closely followed by Barcelona and Paris in the Reliability Award, the second most important category in the study.

The report revealed that 5G non-standalone (NSA) - where 5G supplements a 4G network - has scaled significantly in all cities, with the widest 5G coverage seen in Germany, reaching 96% in Berlin.

In terms of speed, the fastest 5G download speed was also observed in Berlin, with live speeds of 1.5 Gbps on Deutsche Telekom's network. This speed was approx. 5 times the typical download speed in Lisbon in the range of 330 Mbps, the highest median among European cities.

The study also revealed that Portugal leads in 5G Gaming experience, with Lisbon having the highest score due to top typical latency and jitter below 44ms and 8 ms respectively. Additionally, Lisbon was found to have the best Data and OTT experience, while Barcelona was named the winner for Streaming Experience.

"The findings are critical for network operators and other industry stakeholders as they work on 5G networks deployments in their respective countries," said Luis Molina, CEO of MedUX. "It provides valuable insights into the state of 5G networks in Europe, and we're excited to share this information with the industry at Mobile World Congress 2023 for empowering customer experiences and help improve the overall quality and reliability of 5G networks."

The report concludes that QoE varies significantly depending on a range of deployment and configuration factors. As such, network operators are encouraged to remain competitive in the digital era and an increasingly connected world.

MedUX is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, and has a presence in over 25 countries across Europe, America, Africa, and the Middle East, and monitors over 80 operators worldwide. Its patented technology and expertise make it a trusted partner for improving the digital experiences of customers everywhere.

To learn more about the study and its findings, please visit https://medux.com/all-5g-networks-are-not-created-equal-unveiling-the-true-qoe-of-5g-in-europe/. To meet with MedUX at MWC 2023, please visit https://medux.com/empowering-customer-experiences-with-medux-at-mwc23/

