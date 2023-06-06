MedVanta Announces Key Senior Leadership Hires to Transform Delivery of Private Practice Musculoskeletal Care

BETHESDA, Md., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVanta, the nation's largest physician-owned and led musculoskeletal management services organization (MSO), today announced the appointment of its first Chief Information Officer, Tony Yi, as well as Christine DeAngelis, Senior Vice President, Managed Care and Payor Strategy, and Rachel Mazzotta, Vice President, Program Development. These strategic hires will further MedVanta's mission to elevate the future of private practice care and preserve independent medicine. They will also focus on enhancing the suite of services offered to MedVanta's community of more than 160 physicians who have experienced improved business outcomes as a result of the company's proprietary management and technology resources.

"Private practice providers are facing mounting business challenges and financial pressures. At MedVanta, we have proven our ability to help them maintain their independence and grow by successfully navigating the evolving healthcare landscape," said Dr. Nicholas Grosso, President of MedVanta. "We are pleased to welcome Tony, Christine and Rachel to our leadership team to further drive innovation and create new solutions that will help usher our private practice groups into a new era for medicine."

Christine DeAngelis brings nearly 30 years of multi-specialty healthcare system experience, most recently serving as Executive Director of Managed Care and Network Strategy for George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, where she was responsible for physician network growth, developing and implementing a value-based care roadmap, managing payor contracts and improving the patient and provider experience. She previously spent nearly 20 years as Vice President, Physician Network and Value-Based Care at LifeBridge Health. In her new role at MedVanta, Christine is responsible for payor relations, negotiating managed care contracts and developing strategies and initiatives to support MedVanta practices through ongoing payment reform.





Rachel Mazzotta joins MedVanta with broad experience in healthcare. Rachel previously held leadership roles with George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, George Washington University Medical Center and The Ronald Reagan Institute of Emergency Medicine, among others. As Executive Director at George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, she was responsible for a $72 million budget and 230 staff members across the departments of Emergency Medicine, Pathology and Immediate and Primary Care. At MedVanta, Rachel leads operations, supporting new and existing MedVanta practices, as well as assisting with acquisition transitions, technology assessments, staffing and personnel management.

To learn more about how MedVanta is creating a new era for private practice medicine, please visit MedVanta.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About MedVanta

MedVanta is the nation's largest physician-owned and operated musculoskeletal management services organization (MSO) designed by independent physicians, for independent physicians. Understanding the future of MSK care lies in independent private practice medicine, MedVanta provides the people, processes, technology and solutions to transform business results and adapt to industry disruption. Founded by the same physicians that successfully pioneered a new model for private practice orthopaedic care, MedVanta offers a better path forward for private practices in a landscape dominated by corporations and financiers.

