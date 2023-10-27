MEE-WOW! INABA PUTS FELINE FRIENDS ON THE BIG SCREEN IN TIMES SQUARE

Purr-fectly timed to National Cat Day on Sunday, Oct. 29, the pet food company has given clever kitties a starring role in its new commercial featured on the NASDAQ billboard

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INABA, maker of healthy and delicious treats that bring cats and their pet parents closer together, has cast kitty families in the ultimate cat video: a commercial that is being shown on the NASDAQ screen in Times Square now through Sunday, Nov. 5. The fun, engaging campaign is timed to celebrate National Cat Day on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The commercial was produced for INABA's "Who's the Cat's MEOW Challenge" promoting Churu, the company's line of creamy treats made to foster cherished moments through hand-feeding. Cat parents were asked to post videos on social media, tagged #MeowForChuru, showing them feeding their cats their favorite Churu flavor. The commercials were created from 519 submissions.

"We wish we could have featured every cat – they were all so cute," said Brad Schild, Director of Sales & Marketing. "We loved seeing these happy cats and pet parents enjoying each other's company, and we're proud to know we're helping feed their happiness. All of our foods are intended to make treat time fun, and these videos show just that."

Churu is made from fresh, ethically sourced ingredients cats love, such as tuna, bonito and chicken. Protein sources are free from preservatives and artificial colors. They come in 19 flavors as well as eight varieties that help relieve common feline health concerns like hairballs.

Churu is available in national pet stores such as PetSmart, Petco and Pet Supplies Plus, along with many independent pet stores throughout the U.S. They can also be purchased through the online retailers Amazon.com, Chewy.com, Walmart.com and TSC.com.

Besides Times Square, the commercial can be seen at https://usa.inaba-churu.com/ and on INABA's social media and YouTube channels.

About INABA

Since 1958, pet parents have entrusted INABA with the privilege of providing food that is healthy, delicious and fun. Its treats are low-calorie, grain-free, moisture-filled and prepared without preservatives or artificial colors. Recipes include meat from farm-raised chicken and deep-sea tuna that is harvested sustainably and certified dolphin-safe. Every product is carefully made in INABA's own state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facilities. Packaging materials have oxygen-blocking properties to protect the health of cat consumers. For more information, visit https://inabafoods.com.

