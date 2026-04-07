Meeder Investment Management Names Robert F. Behan, CFA®, President and Head of Distribution, Advisor Consulting

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeder Investment Management has appointed Robert F. Behan, CFA®, as President and Head of Distribution of Advisor Consulting, bringing on a seasoned leader to accelerate the firm's growth.

Meeder has appointed Robert F. Behan, CFA®, bringing on a seasoned leader to accelerate the firm's growth. Post this Robert F. Behan, CFA®, President and Head of Distribution, Advisor Consulting

Behan joins Meeder with more than 30 years of experience in asset management distribution, product strategy, and investment leadership. He spent nearly two decades at Calamos Investments in roles of increasing responsibility, culminating as EVP and Chief Distribution Officer, where he led the firm's intermediary wealth, institutional, and strategic partner channels.

At Meeder, Behan will focus on expanding the firm's Advisor Consulting business, strengthening relationships with financial advisors and home offices, and collaborating across investment management and product strategy to broaden the firm's presence across intermediary platforms and strategic distribution partners.

"Bob has built and led high-performing distribution organizations throughout his career," said Bob Meeder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meeder Investment Management. "His experience scaling advisor-facing business and aligning distribution, product strategy, and investment capabilities will play a key role as we continue expanding our Advisor Consulting business."

Behan said the opportunity to help scale Meeder's advisor business was a key factor in his decision to join the firm.

"The leadership team has built a firm with a strong foundation — defined by deep investment capabilities, a committed advisor base, and a culture grounded in integrity and a clear growth mindset," said Behan. "I am excited to work alongside the Meeder team to build on that momentum — strengthening relationships across the advisor landscape, expanding our reach across key channels, and scaling the Advisor Consulting business in a meaningful way. The opportunity ahead is substantial, and we are well positioned to capture it by bringing the full breadth of Meeder's investment and product capabilities to advisors and their clients."

About Meeder Investment Management

Meeder Investment Management has been helping clients achieve their financial goals for more than 50 years. Serving public entities, institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors, Meeder offers a wide range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, model portfolios, cash management, and personalized advisory services. With more than 140 associates and over $150 billion in assets under advisement, Meeder is committed to improving investor outcomes through disciplined investing, education, and long-term partnership.

*Assets under advisement consist of $70.32 billion of regulatory assets under management for which Meeder Investment Management's registered investment adviser affiliates provide continuous and regular investment management services as disclosed in their Form ADVs and $120.41 billion of non-discretionary assets as to which Meeder Public Funds provides strategic advice or consultation but does not have the authority to effectuate transactions as of December 31, 2025.

https://www.meederinvestment.com/

SOURCE Meeder Investment Management