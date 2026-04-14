Meeder Public Funds Expands National Presence with Addition of Moreton Asset Management

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeder Public Funds today announced that Moreton Asset Management has joined their firm, further enhancing its capabilities and expanding its service offering to public entities and institutional clients across the United States.

Following the integration, Meeder Public Funds serves more than 600 public entities and institutional clients nationwide and provides investment advisory services on over $185 billion* in public funds assets under advisement as of December 31, 2025.

Strengthening Scale, Expertise, and Service to Over 600 Public Entities Nationwide Post this Meeder & Moreton: Better Together Speed Speed

"This is truly a tremendous addition to Meeder Public Funds," said Bob Meeder, CEO and President. "The Moreton Asset Management team are highly respected leaders in the public funds space. Bringing our teams together strengthens our ability to deliver customized investment solutions supported by the depth, experience, and focus our clients rely on."

Jason Williams of Moreton Asset Management added, "We are pleased to join Meeder Public Funds. This partnership reflects a strong alignment in philosophy and a shared commitment to serving public entities and institutional clients."

Both organizations have long provided tailored portfolio management and strategic guidance to public entities, emphasizing capital preservation, liquidity, and yield within a prudent risk framework.

Clients will benefit from expanded access to investment resources, technology, and credit expertise, while maintaining the high level of personalized service that has been a hallmark of both firms.

About Meeder Public Funds

Established in 1974, Meeder Investment Management founded Meeder Public Funds in 1990. Since then, Meeder Public Funds has become one of the largest managers of public funds in the United States. The firm specializes in the management of operating and project funds and delivers tailored investment solutions to states, counties, cities, schools, higher education institutions, and special districts. Meeder operates from offices in Columbus, Ohio; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Lansing, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Long Beach, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Disclosures

*Assets under advisement consist of $64.13 billion and $4.71 billion of regulatory assets under management for which Meeder Public Funds and Moreton Asset Management, respectively, provide continuous and regular investment management services, and $120.41 billion of non-discretionary assets as to which Meeder Public Funds provides strategic advice or consultation but does not have the authority to effectuate transactions as of December 31, 2025.

Investment advisory services provided by Meeder Public Funds, Inc. Meeder Public Funds, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and affiliate of Meeder Investment Management, Inc.

© 2026 Meeder Investment Management, Inc.

SOURCE Meeder Investment Management