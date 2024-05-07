Meet a Scientologist Goes Up, Up and Away With Hot Air Balloon Pilot Dalma Császár

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring hot air balloonist Dalma Császár, on May 7, 2024.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Hot air balloonist Dalma Császár is featured in the new season of the Scientology Network Dalma Császár’s passion for the thrill of ballooning has become a great source of inspiration for others.

Dalma Császár overcame a vision impairment to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a professional hot air balloon pilot. A native of Hungary, her passion for the thrill of ballooning has become a great source of inspiration for others in her country.

ABOUT DALMA CSÁSZÁR

Dalma Császár was born in Budapest, Hungary, and after taking her first flight on a hot air balloon at the age of 10, she knew she wanted to pilot the big balloons. But in her early 20s, her hopes of receiving her pilot's license were dashed after failing her eye exam. Undaunted, she underwent what was then still a pioneering procedure—laser eye surgery. After correcting her sight and with extensive training, Dalma became a certified hot air balloon pilot at the age of just 25. In a field dominated by men, she took the reins of a failing ballooning club, dedicating herself to the cause until it really took off. Today, Dalma is a hot air balloon instructor and her club is thriving. With over 40 members, they regularly participate in championships and international ballooning competitions, including one that broke a Guinness World Record. Of the six female balloon pilots in Hungary, four are members of Dalma's club—another example of how she helps to lift people up.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International