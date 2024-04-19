Meet a Scientologist "Rises Above the Noise" With Branding Genius David Brier

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring branding expert David Brier.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

David Brier is one of the most sought-after branding experts today. In today's competitive marketplace, he transforms global brands and helps startups establish their identities with his philosophy of "rising above the noise." Hailed across the business spectrum for creating an authentic voice for their brands, David is empowering tomorrow's leaders with the rules of branding … and how to break them.

ABOUT DAVID BRIER

Born in Brooklyn, New York, David Brier always showed a passion for art. As an art student in college, this budding illustrator experienced a transformative moment that would take him from artist to entrepreneur. He went on to establish himself as a designer, winning multiple awards and landing high-profile projects—like designing the prestigious year-end cover for Rolling Stone. David came to realize the power of branding to help businesses "rise above the noise," bringing their brands exponential growth. Since then, his branding philosophy has been adopted by countless businesses across the globe, while his work has been featured in major publications such as Adweek, Forbes, The Huffington Post and The New York Times. Now a bestselling author and recipient of over 300 industry awards, David maintains the legacy of his nickname "The Brandfather."

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

