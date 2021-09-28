Meet AdminaHealth® in Booth #1108 at InsureTech Connect 2021 in Las Vegas

"...automated premium billing can drive growth for both renewals and new business." Tweet this

With its robust agenda of presentations, one-on-one meetings, and solution discussions, InsureTech attendees will have exclusive access to new innovations. The conference is a recognized showcase for insurtechs with disruptive solutions that are transforming the insurance industry. AdminaHealth's Billing Suite™, which drives revenue growth, generates operational savings, and improves product time to market for voluntary benefits, is a prime example of the conference's leading-edge digital solutions.

"One of the major areas where the insurance industry can discover operational efficiencies is in their billing and payment management systems," said Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member. "We are excited about the latest enhancements on our SaaS platform that make it easier to digitally process carrier data from over 100 carriers and vendors. The AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ empowers brokers, TPAs, and carriers with a scalable solution that automates invoice consolidation and billing reconciliation for any market segment or benefit mix, across medical, insurance, and all voluntary benefits."

Frank Bianchi, AdminaHealth's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer added, "The benefits industry can no longer depend on spreadsheets as the vehicle for billing in an environment of regulatory change, platform modernization, and expanding voluntary benefits." Frank continued, "We look forward to meeting with agents, brokers, TPAs, carriers, and potential channel partners to discuss the advantages of our automated solution for their business."

All InsureTech attendees are invited to visit AdminaHealth at booth #1108 to learn more about how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ can help them compete in the New Digital Way of Work. Visitors to the booth can enter to win a Smart TV. Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting in advance of the conference can email the AdminaHealth team at [email protected].

