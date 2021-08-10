Meet AdminaHealth® in Booth #302 at BenefitsPRO Broker Expo 2021

Team members Frank Bianchi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Morris, Director, Sales and Marketing, and Grace Brueckner, Technical Sales Executive will be available to answer questions about the industry recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite™, which continues to transform premium billing through automation.

AdminaHealth's Billing Suite SaaS solution is ideal for brokers who are currently challenged reconciling employee benefits premium bills using spreadsheets, or for those for where a consolidated, reconciled bill for all coverages cannot be supported. The AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ replaces these outdated practices with automation, giving brokers back their time to generate revenue, increase customer retention, and delight their clients. Brokers are now able to offer unlimited medical, insurance, and voluntary benefit coverages with no additional administrative burden.

Robert Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member states, "While some may offer aspects of invoice consolidation, reconciliation, and payment management services, AdminaHealth is the first SaaS solution that offers a truly comprehensive, vendor-agnostic platform that emphasizes the importance of automation. Our Billing Suite connects to benefits administration platforms providing brokers and their clients' exclusive specialized solutions to manage billing and payments for any plan—regardless of complexity." Bull adds, "The AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ is comprehensive, flexible, and enables easy invoice consolidation and premium reconciliation for both fully-insured and self-funded groups."

"Brokers and other participants will be able to see the power of our SaaS platform for simplifying premium billing, accelerating revenue generation, and automating most functions," says Frank Bianchi, AdminaHealth Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "For brokers who need to modernize capabilities while competing for new business and renewals for January 2022, our platform will differentiate them in the marketplace and can be white labeled for brand consistency with a very low cost of entry."

All expo attendees are invited to visit AdminaHealth at booth #302 to learn more about how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ can help them compete in the new way of work. Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting during the conference can email the AdminaHealth team at [email protected].

