Meet AdminaHealth® in the Solutions Booth at BenefitsPRO Virtual Broker Expo 2020

The AdminaHealth Solutions booth will feature informative, immediately downloadable content and a "Virtual Solutions Stage" where visitors can watch live demos of the SaaS platform and participate in daily Q&A sessions.

This year, AdminaHealth joins the nation's top brokers, industry practitioners, and experts at the multi-day event. The conference is billed as a robust destination for education, motivation, and innovation, as well as a place to access solutions, resources, and strategies to thrive in the market.

Robert Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member states, "While many firms offer aspects of invoice consolidation, reconciliation, and payment management services, AdminaHealth is one of the first to offer full integration with automation. The AdminaHealth Billing Suite provides brokers and their clients with the tools to manage billing and payments for any plan—regardless of complexity." Bull adds, "The platform is comprehensive, flexible, and enables easy invoice consolidation and premium reconciliation for both fully-insured and self-funded groups."

"With the onset of social distancing, we made the pivot to a complete digital Sales and Marketing strategy and are excited to participate in the BenefitsPro Virtual conference," says Frank Bianchi, AdminaHealth Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "On the Virtual Solutions stage, brokers and other participants can see the power of our SaaS platform for simplifying premium billing, accelerating revenue generation, and automating most functions." Bianchi continues, "For brokers looking to delight their customers with accurately reconciled and consolidated invoices, our SaaS platform is a powerful solution with a very low cost of entry."

All expo attendees are invited to visit the AdminaHealth virtual booth to learn more about how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite can help them improve the stickiness of their business. Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting during the conference can email the AdminaHealth team at [email protected] .

SOURCE AdminaHealth