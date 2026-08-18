Meet BABY born® Real™: One in a Billion. No Two Baby Dolls Alike.

BABY born® Real™ is a truly unique, hand-painted, hyper-realistic baby doll hand-crafted with exquisite detail to capture the lifelike beauty and charm of a precious newborn. Just like a real baby, some features are a sweet surprise, making every unboxing feel personal and magical. Kids can select their doll's gender, skin tone, and choose whether their baby has open or closed eyes before discovering additional surprise details, including their babies' hair and eye color, face shape and details, pose, outfit, and playful clean or messy features. With over 13 billion unique doll combinations, no two BABY born® Real™ babies are ever exactly alike, creating a deeply personal bonding and nurturing experience for children.

Every BABY born® Real™ carries a unique identity called their Cuddle Key™, a combination of six personality traits encoded within each baby and revealed through an innovative digital experience. These traits help define everything from how your baby moves and responds to how they laugh, what comforts them most, where they feel the coziest, and the special spark that gives them their own unique identity and personality.

"There are certain connections that feel instant, the kind that make you stop and think, 'This was meant to be,'" said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. "That feeling inspired BABY born Real. We set out to bring a new level of innovation to the doll category, creating an experience that feels uniquely special and a baby doll that is one of a kind, with their own look, personality, and story waiting to be revealed. We love the idea that among billions of possibilities, there is one BABY born Real waiting to be discovered, turning a toy into a meaningful friendship that feels truly one in a billion."

The unique BABY born® Real™ baby doll collection includes:

Individually Handmade Baby Doll: Hand-painted, soft-bodied 17" doll weighted to 2.2 lbs for a realistic newborn feel

Hand-painted, soft-bodied 17" doll weighted to 2.2 lbs for a realistic newborn feel One-of-a-Kind Personalization: Every baby features a unique combination of seven surprise physical attributes, including eye color, hair color, outfit, and more

Every baby features a unique combination of seven surprise physical attributes, including eye color, hair color, outfit, and more Cuddle Key™ Identity System: Each baby has a personalized digital identity and unique personality brought to life through the interactive experience

Each baby has a personalized digital identity and unique personality brought to life through the interactive experience Immersive Digital Experience: Scan your baby's unique Cuddle Key™ to unlock their personality and interact with them digitally

Scan your baby's unique Cuddle Key™ to unlock their personality and interact with them digitally Reusable Bassinet Packaging: Includes a reusable molded bassinet with carrying handles for on-the-go nurturing play

Includes a reusable molded bassinet with carrying handles for on-the-go nurturing play Premium Fashions & Accessories: Comes with detailed clothing, a headband or hat, magnetic pacifier, and bassinet accessory

Comes with detailed clothing, a headband or hat, magnetic pacifier, and bassinet accessory Billions of Unique Babies to Discover: With endless baby combinations and individualized personality traits, no two BABY born® Real™ dolls are exactly alike

To introduce BABY born® Real™, MGA Entertainment also created the cinematic 60-second brand film, "One in a Billion" made in partnership with VIRTUE Worldwide, part of VICE Media. Following a young girl on an imaginative journey of discovery, the film celebrates the joy of searching for, finding, and connecting with the one BABY born® Real™ doll that's uniquely hers. Bringing the brand's promise that every baby is truly one of a kind to life, the campaign extends beyond storytelling with a shoppable experience that lets viewers discover their own unique BABY born® Real™ along the way. You can watch the "One in a Billion" film now on YouTube.

BABY born® Real™ is available at all major retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon.

To stay up-to-date with the latest news and content from BABY born, visit the brand's official website and social media platforms on Instagram, and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™,Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™, Wonder Factory ™, DohKins™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Phyllis Liu

MGA Entertainment

[email protected]

Spencer Davis

MGA Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE MGA Entertainment