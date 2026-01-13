MEET BOSTON ANNOUNCES EXCITING WINTER ACTIVITIES: FROSTIVAL LODGE FURNISHED BY WAYFAIR AT COPLEY SQUARE AND A SPECTACULAR FERRIS WHEEL ON THE GREENWAY

Two New Seasonal Experiences Provide The Perfect Starting Point for Planning A Winter Getaway to Boston

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Boston Frostival swings back into gear this February with two signature activations – the Frostival Lodge furnished by Wayfair at Copley Square opening February 6, and the 75-foot Frostival Ferris Wheel on the Greenway operating throughout the entire month of February. Following the scintillating drone shows that captivated thousands in December, this winter celebration promises to wow residents and visitors alike.

"Frostival represents our dedicated effort to reimagine winter in Boston with new and interactive programming that is appealing to audiences of all ages," said Meet Boston CEO Martha J. Sheridan. "The activation at Copley Square will be an anchor for us, creating memorable winter experiences to drive new and repeat visitation. Imagine the magic of a Scandinavian landscape, a chateau in the Italian Alps, a cozy alpine lodge in Quebec, all coming to life in the heart of Back Bay with a distinctly Boston flair. Book your trip today!"

The Frostival Lodge furnished by Wayfair will feature fun and festive offerings thanks to a unique partnership between Meet Boston, Eataly, Wayfair, and NBC Boston. Wayfair will outfit the space with cozy, comfortable cabin furniture and decor, and the entire collection is shoppable on their site . Eataly will offer food and drink options befitting a winter wonderland. Visitors can immerse themselves in Winter Games-themed programming that brings a taste of Milan-Cortina to Copley Square.

"We're thrilled to partner with Meet Boston to help bring The Frostival Lodge to life in our own backyard," said Kate Gulliver, chief financial officer at Wayfair. "As the trusted destination for all things home, Wayfair's unparalleled selection helped us curate cozy furniture and décor that make the Frostival Lodge a warm, welcoming space all season long. We're incredibly thankful to our partners at Meet Boston for the opportunity to collaborate on an experience that celebrates the city we call home."

"As your Milan/Cortina Winter Games destination, NBC Boston is proud to partner with Meet Boston to bring all the excitement to Frostival," said Chris Wayland, President and General Manager of the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo. "We are thrilled to support Boston's latest and most exciting winter attraction and enhance with Olympic-themed content that Bostonians won't want to miss."

In addition to warming nooks and a heated outdoor patio, the Frostival Lodge furnished by Wayfair will include the following activities:

Weekly trivia nights

Kids movie time with silent Disco headphones

Small-scale live musical performances

Curling lane and cornhole boards

Table-top and group games such as Scrabble, Jenga, chess, and backgammon

Winter Games in Italy watch parties

Winter Games-themed and Valentine's Day-themed Kids Crafts

Pasta-making classes for food enthusiasts

Please visit meetboston.com/frostival for a full lineup of programming. Additional events will be added in the weeks to come.

While the Lodge is generating buzz in Back Bay, Meet Boston is also working with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy to install a 75-foot Ferris Wheel adjacent to the park's iconic carousel. The Frostival Ferris Wheel will operate Wednesday through Sunday between January 31 and March 1 And for the first time ever, the carousel will be open during weekends in February.

"The Ferris Wheel on The Greenway is a perfect symbol of what Frostival represents — bringing people together in unexpected ways, even in the coldest months," said Chris Cook, Executive Director of the Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. "Thanks to our partnership with Meet Boston, we're able to turn The Greenway into a true winter destination for residents and visitors alike."

Boston offers a variety of exceptional seasonal experiences all winter long. Cozy cocktail bars and fireplace suites encourage guests to linger and spend a night (or two) in the city. Outdoor skating, winter art installations like Winteractive, arts and culture experiences, vibrant theatre and live entertainment, wine and food festivals, Dine Out Boston, sporting events at TD Garden and much more make for the perfect winter escape whether you are traveling as a family, for a romantic weekend or a getaway with friends. Visit the Boston Frostival site to explore all details, including hotel packages , and book your trip today.

