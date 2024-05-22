Meet Chicago Bears Legend Jim McMahon at Stash Dispensaries in Peru!

Get ready to meet a Chicago Bears icon like never before!

The legendary Monster of the Midway, Jim McMahon, is thrilled to be returning to Stash Dispensaries, this time at our Peru location.

Join us on Saturday, May 25th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Stash Dispensaries - Peru, for an exclusive meet and greet with Jim McMahon.

Jim will be available for photos and autographs for fans who purchase a special event bundle for $80.00 (Pre-Tax).

The bundle includes:

3 x 1g joints

1 x 3.5g flower

A photo of Jim McMahon , which will serve as your ticket for the meet and greet and can be signed by Jim himself.

* Bundles will be on-sale only at our Peru Location on 4/24 & 4/25 from Open to Close

What sets Jim McMahon's journey apart? Cannabis! This transformative plant played a pivotal role in Jim's life, leading him away from a reliance on 100 Percocets a week towards a more natural, holistic solution. Jim's journey is not just about products; it's about embracing the power of nature to enhance well-being.

So, come join us, Bear Down, and show your support for this Super Bowl hero who helped bring a championship to our incredible city!

This is a chance to meet an NFL legend, celebrate innovation, and learn more about the potential of cannabis for wellness.

Don't miss out on this exciting event! Mark your calendar for May 25th and be part of the celebration with Jim McMahon.

Please note that guests are required to be 21+ in order to purchase a bundle and attend the meet & greet.

For more information and to check out our latest menu, please visit us at www.stashdispensaries.com.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries